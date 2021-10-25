Web complains about the return of Lata Velha in Domingão

One of the highly successful paintings in Cauldron, the Old Lata is back for a season on Sunday with Huck, but it seems that the audience didn’t really enjoy this return of attraction.

The format already a few years ago, brought this Sunday (24), a van beyond special. Known as the “queen” of Caminhos do Sertão, a walk created by residents of the interior of Minas Gerais, inspired by the work “Grande Serão: Veredas”, by João Guimarães Rosa. The vehicle helps hikers complete the path.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Fabão, the car’s owner, had the challenge of singing on the frame to get the van back, counting on the help of singer Michel Teló to guarantee the victory. In addition to all this, the audience was thrilled to see the songs performed on stage, in addition to the singer presenting some of his hits.

“The Quadro Lata Velha is a good painting, it works well for both Saturday and Sunday. But I believe that Luciano Huck has to seriously think about reinventing himself in 2022, bringing new paintings, new ideas and a general reformulation, forgetting the paintings of the extinct Caldeirão and Faustão”, wrote an internet user. Check out the repercussion:

Quadro Velha is a good frame that works well for both Saturday and Sunday. But I believe that Luciano Huck has to seriously think about reinventing himself in 2022, bringing new paintings, new ideas and a general reformulation, forgetting the paintings of the extinct Caldeirão and Faustão. pic.twitter.com/lhkYSDcxQu — Luktv 📺🎤📹 (@luktv_spsjc) October 24, 2021

OLD CAN ON SUNDAY MY GOD OF THE SKY THAT I LISS MY FAUSTO SILVA — LEGADÃO™ (@legadaodamassa) October 24, 2021

They said that Faustão was leaving for Globo to oxygenate Sunday’s programming. Today: Old Can. — Sarubo (@sarubo) October 24, 2021

The Brazil I want is a Brazil with less Lata Velha and more Lar Doce Lar #Sunday — Alvinho (@AlvaroPenerotti) October 24, 2021

Lata Velha in Domingão is the height of slutty. God has abandoned us. — Chico Barney (@chicobarney) October 24, 2021

More of the same, as if Sunday were necessary in a typically dull painting like this Lata Velha. #Sunday — Ricardo Santos (@OPobreetao) October 24, 2021

the Lata Velha picture on the domingão do huck is the perfect definition of the program : recycled rubble — Mauricona (@Maucarvalho) October 24, 2021

My God, they brought the Lata Velha painting for Sunday. Brazilians don’t even have a Sunday of peace. — Woman who doesn’t run with the wolves (@alencar_luanda) October 24, 2021