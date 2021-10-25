Web complains about the return of Lata Velha in Domingão

One of the highly successful paintings in Cauldron, the Old Lata is back for a season on Sunday with Huck, but it seems that the audience didn’t really enjoy this return of attraction.
The format already a few years ago, brought this Sunday (24), a van beyond special. Known as the “queen” of Caminhos do Sertão, a walk created by residents of the interior of Minas Gerais, inspired by the work “Grande Serão: Veredas”, by João Guimarães Rosa. The vehicle helps hikers complete the path.
Fabão, the car’s owner, had the challenge of singing on the frame to get the van back, counting on the help of singer Michel Teló to guarantee the victory. In addition to all this, the audience was thrilled to see the songs performed on stage, in addition to the singer presenting some of his hits.
“The Quadro Lata Velha is a good painting, it works well for both Saturday and Sunday. But I believe that Luciano Huck has to seriously think about reinventing himself in 2022, bringing new paintings, new ideas and a general reformulation, forgetting the paintings of the extinct Caldeirão and Faustão”, wrote an internet user. Check out the repercussion: