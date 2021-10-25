Weekly horoscope from October 25th to 31st







weekly horoscope Photo: Arte/João Bidu/High Astral

Want to know what your next days will be like? See the astrological predictions for your sign and don’t forget to also check what the stars promise to your ascendant!

Aries

(21/3 to 20/4)

Be careful not to spend without a brake. Health will not lack vitality or rush to fight for ambitions. Conflicts can happen. Beware of illusions and unrealistic expectations. In love, the weather heats up and your desires will be tinkling.

Bull

(21/4 to 20/5)

Patience is the keyword for these next few days. Stubbornness on the rise, so avoid unnecessary friction. Money may be lacking, hold your expenses! In love, it is good to take care of yourself because there is a risk of causing confusion. But Venus will give you a lot of strength and bullshit could end up in nice sex.

Twins

(21/5 to 20/6)

This sign is in full swing with energy to spare at work. Control money with a firm hand. Health is protected. If the body asks for rest, listen to it. Astral a little confused, with the risk of disturbing the flirting and romance, but throughout the week everything improves and the harmony will be body and soul. Can roll a crush from a distance.

Cancer

(21/6 to 21/7)

For this sign the word is: luck. Including, high chances of money arriving. Dreams and hunches can yield valuable tips for gambling and betting. Beware of small problems at work, health, love life or family. Turbulence with complicated crush or in the relationship with the pair.

Lion

(22/7 to 22/8)

Have tolerance for things not to get worse. Pay attention to your health and don’t let problems take over your professional life. Take it easy with the home crowd. Do not create expectations with the crush to not be disappointed. The relationship with the pair shakes, so it’s better to take it easy.

Virgin

(8/23 to 9/22)

Stay alert: risk of bullshit with money, at work and in personal relationships. Control your tongue so as not to be harmed. In health, your energy can decrease. Avoid stressing yourself out. Positive astral with love! Are you on the track? A reunion can shake your heart.

Lb

(9/23 to 10/22)

Free yourself and keep your worries away. Misunderstandings and setbacks can affect your relationships, but things get better as the days go by and everything will be cleared up in a snap of your fingers. Good vibes in flirting: great chances to win the crush of dreams. Committed ones need to control charges and possessive attitudes.

Scorpion

(10/23 to 11/21)

Establish common sense in dealing with bullshit. Health strengthens, but an unstable wave can hit your home. Avoid wasting time with people who don’t know what they want. The mood is firmer with the pair and the week promises hot moments between four walls.

Sagittarius

(11/22 to 12/21)

Tip of the week: think before taking any action. Health and money demand attention. You will have flexibility to deal with troubles. You can receive good news about money or loved ones. If you’re on the track, you have what it takes to win the crush. In a life together, there is a risk of arguments.

Capricorn

(12/22 to 01/20)

Your prestige at work is high and there will be good news out there, abuse your prudent side and avoid trusting anyone. The money is stimulated, but avoid spending. Gossip and intrigue risk getting in the way of passion, but the mood changes in romance and conquest. You can even paint a secret love!

Aquarium

(21/1 to 19/2)

Don’t spend, know how to control this money. Take care of your health! The work must flow well and your determination will be decisive in achieving goals. Friction because of jealousy can undermine romance. In love, the climate heats up and there is a sign of great chemistry!

Fishes

(20/2 to 3/20)

Don’t fall for empty promises and small talk. Family disappointment may occur. Control the money. At work everything flows well, but you will need to focus on your tasks. Chances are you’ll find a flirt that fits you. If you are in a serious relationship, rest assured: days of tranquility with the pair.

Consultancy: Joao bidu