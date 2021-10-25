Weekly Summary: Pulse Releases, City & Tiggo 3X Review, PcD Tracker Offer, And More

Check out our weekly summary of the most interesting things that happened between the 18th and 24th of October 2021.

New SUV of the Italian brand opens its presence in the segment, in addition to bringing the new Turbo 200 engine and new technologies to the Argo. See here all the details of Fiat Pulse.

Check all Honda City 2021 details: PcD price, photos, available versions, equipment, technical specifications and revision prices. See the full review here.

Check out all the details of the Tiggo 3X 2022: PcD price, photos, serial items, datasheet, review price and much more. See the full review here.

All 1.0 engine automatic versions of the compact SUV are available to the PwD public. Here’s the Tracker offer for PwD in October 2021.

Kia starts pre-ordering Stonic with 1.0 Turbo engine and lightweight hybrid system. See more details here.

Check out a comparison between the current novelty and its main rival, the only compact SUV with a coupe body on the market. See the complete comparison here.

Model of the North American brand is the most economical among aspirated and turbos in the segment, according to INMETRO. Read more here.

Half of the ten best-selling cars in the second 10th of October 2021 are SUVs. See the complete ranking here.

The price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations in the country rose by an average of 3.3%, while ethanol recorded an average increase of 0.9%. Read more here.

Partial stoppage at the São Bernardo do Campo unit will affect 1,500 employees due to lack of components. Read more here.

Launched in 2016 and produced in Brazil, the Jeep Compass was the second best-selling car in the country last month. Read more here.

All the brand’s models will have different conditions, including prompt delivery and the first installment of the financing for 2022. Read more here.

