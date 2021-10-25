Whales move R$10 billion in two transactions after Bitcoin correction

After the Bitcoin price returned to the region of 60,000 dollars after breaking its high of 66,000, two transactions drew attention yesterday.

Two whales moved around 10 billion reais in two Bitcoin transactions, apparently they still have most of these bitcoins in their pockets as identified that the largest amount probably ended up in exchange addresses.

It is worth noting that the two transactions paid only 10 reais to move 10 billion reais. A much cheaper value than Ethereum transactions currently, where Vitalik Buterin spent 5,000 reais to sell some tokens.

whales swimming

Apparently, the owners of these addresses often make transactions frequently and are still holding their coins, despite the transparency of Bitcoin, it is not possible to know who the whales are.

The first transaction sent 1,000 BTC (350 million reais) to another address that frequently receives and sends round value transactions such as 500, 1,000 and 2,000 BTC, which could be an exchange address, however this cannot be confirmed yet.

The other 12,006 BTC (4.2 billion reais) probably ended up at a whale trade address.

The second transaction involved a larger amount, moving 15,099 BTC, around 5.3 billion reais. The strange thing about this transaction is that the whale spent only 0.0001 BTC (35 reais) and all the other billions ended up at another address belonging to the same owner.

As in the first case, this whale also seems to move its BTC frequently, although it is not possible to know why.

A curious point of these transactions was the extremely cheap fees when compared to the volume transacted, only 0.00002143 and 0.00000764 BTC were paid in these transactions. This represents 10 reais, the price charged for a TED in most banks, for the two transactions of 10 billion reais.

even whales make mistakes

After a weak break from its all-time high and returning to the $60,000 home, enthusiasts are now hoping that a Bitcoin ETF will pass. So far, two futures ETFs are already trading on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges in the US and the third is expected to launch next week.

Despite the correction, Bitcoin at $60,000 is still a great sign of the currency’s strength. A whale recently believed that the BTC would drop 85% and ended up becoming a laughing stock in the community. Given that, it’s important to remember that while these whales have a lot of money, they can also get their price predictions wrong.