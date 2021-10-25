what changes and what are the advantages

InCor (Institute of the Heart of the Hospital das Clínicas of FMUSP), filed a request to test the spray vaccine, against covid-19, in humans. The analysis will be carried out by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the expectation of scholars is that the tests begin in January 2022.

According to those responsible for developing the new immunizing agent, the spray vaccine is a Brazilian discovery, unprecedented in the world. In addition to the change in the form of administration, the components used and the vehicle that transports them are the big news.







Spray Vaccine May Boost Respiratory System Immune Response Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

So far, the tests have been carried out only in animals, which have shown an increase in IgA and IgG antibodies, in addition to an improvement in the protective cellular response. “We are hopeful about the clinical results of this spray vaccine, as all the tests we propose to carry out have shown us important achievements in combating the virus”, says the study’s lead researcher, Dr. Jorge Kalil, director of the Immunology Laboratory at InCor and Full Professor at FMUSP (USP Faculty of Medicine).

Advantages of the spray vaccine and the difference to conventional immunizers

According to the researchers, if approved, the spray vaccine will change the way to fight the spread of covid-19 and enhance the fight against the coronavirus. “The virus enters the body through the nose, infecting the mucosa. Our focus is to create a vaccine that acts directly on the respiratory system, strengthening the immune response of this entire region, in order to avoid the individual’s chain of infection, disease development and transmission to other people,” says Dr. Kalil

Conventional vaccines use a protein from the virus to trick the body into producing antibodies against the coronavirus. The spray immunizing agent is made from sequential peptides, also derived from Sars-Cov-2 particles. The new formulation was also able to cross cilia and mucus present in the nose. Factor that facilitates the arrival of its components to the body’s cells.

“The coronavirus will persist in society. It is known that the vaccines currently in use do not guarantee protection for long periods, requiring a booster vaccination. As the majority of the Brazilian population is immunized, we will recruit volunteers who have already been vaccinated against covid-19 and , with this, we will be able to analyze the effect of potentiating the immune response”, explains Dr. Kalil.

More details about the study

After the release of Anvisa, the researchers intend to gather 280 participants and divide them into seven different groups. Six of them will receive different doses from each other, so that the ideal amount of the immunizing agent is found. The last group will receive only placebo. The first phases of the clinical trial should last approximately three months.

The spray vaccine is developed by the Immunology Laboratory at InCor. But it also has a partnership with Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and the following USP units (University of São Paulo): FM (Faculty of Medicine), ICB (Institute of Biomedical Sciences) and FCF (Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences ).