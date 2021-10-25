What is known so far about the military advance in Sudan

In a takeover of Sudan by the military on Monday (25), the country’s military forces dissolved a government council formed with civilians and detained the prime minister and other officials, weakening the country’s democratic transition.

Here is what is known about the situation in Sudan so far:

Prime Minister’s Prison

Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, was placed under house arrest by “military forces” this morning. The information, anticipated by some press vehicles, was confirmed by the Ministry of Information of the country in a statement on Facebook.

Several senior government officials were also arrested and taken away by men wearing military police uniforms, according to testimony posted on social media as well as on Reuters and other local media, citing unnamed government sources.

Those arrested include government ministers and members of the Sudan Sovereignty Council. CNN has not yet been able to independently verify the arrests.

“State of emergency” decreed

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a military official who headed the Sudanese Sovereign Council, the joint government body between the military and civilians, dissolved the council and the transitional government, announcing a nationwide state of emergency.

In a televised statement, al-Burhan announced that an “independent and fair representative government” will assume power until a new one is elected in 2023.

Several articles of the constitution were suspended and state governors were removed, al-Burhan said.

Sudan army chief: power-sharing “has become a conflict”.

The head of the Sudan Armed Forces said the power-sharing agreement with civilian members of the country’s transitional sovereign council “has become a conflict” in the past two years, “threatening peace and unity” in Sudan.

“This made the military, as the founding authority of the [fase de transição], and maintainer of national responsibility, protect the security and safety of this country,” said General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who headed the council.

“We felt an obligation as the military, Rapid Support Forces and other members of the country’s security apparatus saw the danger, to take steps to protect the resolutions of the December Revolution,” added Burhan.

Protesters clash with military

After the start of what was called an attempted coup d’état in Sudan, several conflicts between protesters and the military were registered in the country.

Shots were fired at protesters outside a Sudanese military barracks in the capital Khartoum. As published by the Ministries of Information on Facebook, there were fatalities, but the folder did not clarify how many or who would have shot at those present.

Thousands of people headed towards the Military Headquarters after the first reports of an apparent coup on Monday morning, according to images published on social networks. Some people cut steel fences that were placed along the city streets.

In other videos that were apparently filmed near the barracks, the crowds seemed to run in panic, but it was unclear why. Some media outlets reported shooting in the region, but the situation could not be confirmed by CNN.

Protesters also blocked three of the main access bridges to the capital Khartoum. One of the roadblocks connected Omdurman city to the capital and also provided access to the presidential palace. Reports also gave account of gas bombs thrown in the direction of the population that occupied the place.

Security forces, including members of the army and a powerful paramilitary unit called the Rapid Support Forces were patrolling the streets, the witness added.

Suspended flights and internet

Flights from Khartoum International Airport were also suspended, a Civil Aviation Authority source told CNN, while the Ministry of Information said internet services were “cut off from mobile phone networks and bridges closed by military forces

Internet monitoring site NetBlocks reported Internet disruption in Sudan on Monday, saying: “Sudan amid reports of military coup and detention of the prime minister; real-time network data shows nationwide connectivity at 34% of normal levels; incident in progress.”

A source in Khartoum informed the CNN that calls are not being connected to people in Sudan and that the internet is turned off.