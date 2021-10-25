What is the spending ceiling the government plans to break?

Last week, breaking the spending ceiling became the federal government’s main strategy for launching Auxílio Brasil, the social program that will replace Bolsa Família. The rule determines that the maximum expenditure that the government can have is equivalent to the Budget of the previous year, adjusted only for inflation.

Included in the Constitution in December 2016, during the Michel Temer (MDB) government, the ceiling has been in effect since 2017 and is expected to last 20 years.

Last week, however, the government sponsored the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório in a Special Committee of the Chamber, with changes that allow the government to “break the roof” in 2022 to pay for Brazil Aid.

what does the PEC say

The proposal approved by the Special Committee — and which still needs to go through the plenary of the Chamber and the Senate — foresees the possibility of the government spending R$ 83 billion more in 2022.

Part of these resources will finance Auxílio Brasil, the social program that will cost R$ 400. The benefit will be paid to 17 million families by the end of next year, when Bolsonaro is seeking reelection.

The Ministry of Economy calculates that around R$34 billion of the extra resources will be outside the spending ceiling, with R$30 billion going to aid. In practice, this means that the government will spend more than provided for in the current law, which puts further pressure on inflation.

arm wrestling within the government

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had been participating in an arm wrestling match within the government. On the one hand, he tried to maintain the ceiling in every way, defending the importance of the mechanism for the stability of public accounts.

On the other hand, ministers such as João Roma, from Citizenship and Rogério Marinho, from Regional Development, argued that the government needed to increase spending to get the country out of the crisis. There was also pressure for the government to pay aid of R$400 per month, and not R$300 — an amount that would fit within the 2022 Budget without the ceiling being broken.

With an eye on re-election, President Jair Bolsonaro hit the hammer for a benefit of R$ 400, which led to the inclusion of changes, in the PEC dos Precatórios, which will lead to the breaking of the ceiling. Defeated, Guedes has been trying in recent days to counter the criticisms and justify the overrun.

This week, he admitted that the government is breaking the roof, even though he “hates” to do so. On Sunday (24), Guedes attacked economists who have been criticizing his administration and disrespect for the spending ceiling.

Outside economists warn that breaking the ceiling could be disastrous for inflation, as well as sending a negative message to international investors.

What does who defends the roof say?

The spending ceiling is praised by those who believe in controlling public spending as a way of attracting private investment, keeping interest rates low and controlling inflation. For his supporters, the spending ceiling is necessary to balance public accounts and to maintain investor confidence in the country’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.

If the rule is broken, they say, the basic interest rate (Selic), currently at 6.25% per year, could rise even more, because the risk of investing in Brazil will be greater. In addition, inflation could become even more pressured.

What does anyone who criticizes the ceiling say?

On the other hand, the ceiling is criticized not only by ministers of the government’s political wing, such as Marinho and Rome, but by economists who advocate more public investments to recover the economy and guarantee a minimum income to the most needy.

They claim that the current rule prevents public investments, worsens the recession and affects mainly the poorest, by reducing resources in areas such as education and health. As the budget cake is always the same size and some slices necessarily grow every year, such as spending on Social Security, there is a smaller and smaller portion for other expenses, including health and education.

In the context of the pandemic, in which unemployment soared and there was a crash of companies, critics also say that it is necessary to spend to carry out public works and generate jobs to get the country out of the hole more quickly, in addition to assisting the poorest.

They also criticize the ceiling for limiting public spending even when the economy is doing well, with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth and increased tax collection. The increase in revenue could not be used to increase spending.

How is the spending cap calculated each year?

The calculation basis is the State’s expenses in the previous year, excluding:

payment of interest on public debt;

mandatory transfers to states, municipalities and the Federal District;

spending on elections;

money injected into state-owned companies;

and transfers to Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund).

This value is then corrected for inflation. The index used is the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) accumulated in 12 months, ended in June.

One of the changes brought by the PEC is that the calculation will be made based on the period from January to December, which would allow a synchronization with the readjustment of expenses, which occurred every full year. This synchronization would already give a little room for more expenses, including expenses with Auxílio Brasil.

For 2021, the spending ceiling is R$ 1.486 trillion.

What needs to fit within this limit?

Both mandatory and optional expenses (called discretionary). Mandatory ones represent more than 90% and have their destination defined in the legislation, such as Social Security, social assistance, education and civil servants’ salaries, for example. Discretionary expenses are those that can be chosen by the government and mainly represent public investments, such as infrastructure works.

Who is the spending cap worth?

The spending limit applies to the federal administration — it does not apply to municipalities, states and the Federal District. There is also a specific spending limit for the following federal agencies: Executive Branch Senate Chamber of Deputies Federal Public Ministry Federal Court of Accounts Public Defender of the Union.

How long will the limitation last?

According to the constitutional amendment to the spending ceiling (EC 15/2016), the limitation of public spending is valid for 20 years, that is, until 2036.