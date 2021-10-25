what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – This week promises to be hectic, with the economic agenda including the meeting and a new rate, and the release of data for October, August and September. This, in addition to the quarterly balance sheets that will be released throughout the week, such as those of Vale (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:).

Today, at 9:08 am, the futures advanced 0.99%, while the fell 0.17%, to R$ 5.6575.

In the United States, the market also follows the quarterly results of companies in the country. S%P 500 futures advanced 0.16%, while S%P 500 futures rose 0.08% and 0.29%, respectively.

Brazil registered 187 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, with the total going to 605,644, data from the Ministry of Health showed. 23% compared to 14 days ago, indicating a downtrend in the numbers.

President Jair Bolsonaro stated that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will leave the government along with him. The statement was made as a defense of the economist’s continuity in the ministry, after Guedes was criticized by politicians and specialists for the government’s decision to break the spending ceiling to finance the R$400 Brazilian Aid.

Guedes once again defended that the approval of the reforms in progress in Congress, especially the Income Tax, would be enough for the new Bolsa Família to be paid and the spending ceiling respected.

On criticism that the government was taking a populist turn, Guedes said that in fact, Bolsonaro would be “popular”. “The reformulation of the ceiling is technically correct, but it is evident that they will say it is opportunism”, stated the minister.

News of the day

Consumer trust – The index in October is 76.3 points, according to data released by the FGV. The result represents an advance compared to the 75.3 points presented above.

Foreign investor – Foreign investors withdrew BRL 28.098 million from the B3 (SA:), in the session last Thursday, 21, when the Ibovespa closed down 2.75%, at 107,735 points, with a financial turnover of 49 billion. The departure was motivated mainly by the announcement of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 400 without a defined source of funding and by the last-minute help, announced by President Jair Bolsonaro, to self-employed truck drivers, to avoid a strike that had been called for on November 1st.

Ministry of Economy – Paulo Fontoura Valle accepted the invitation to take over as Secretary of the National Treasury”, replacing Jeferson Bitencourt in the position, who left the government along with Bruno Funchal and two other members of the economic team.

Selic rate – of 1.5 pp in the rate, after ending your meeting this week.

Brazil Aid – President Jair Bolsonaro forwarded to the National Congress a project that relocates R$9.3 billion from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Meeting with Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union; Meeting with Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment; Meeting Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Launch of the National Green Growth Plan.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Air Force Commander, Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior; Meeting with the president of CVM, Marcelo Barbosa; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes; Launch ceremony of the Green Growth Program.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in São Paulo.

corporate news

Burger King (SA:) – Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:) which controls the international operations of Burger King, recorded US$ 328 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of US$ 223 million in the same period in 2020.

HSBC – the british HSBC Holdings (LON:) (SA:) had $3.54 billion in the third quarter of 2021,

3R Petroleum (SA:) – In August, 3R Petroleum’s Papa-Terra Field (Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro) reserves recorded an average daily production of 19,904 barrels of oil equivalent. With the Papa-Terra field, 3R reached more than 260 million barrels of 2P reserve (most likely proven reserves), with more than 80% in oil. Proved reserves (1P) totaled 185.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Sinqia (SA:) – Sinqia announced the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of QuiteJá, in the amount of R$38.2 million. Payment will be made with R$ 19.125 million paid in cash and R$ 19.125 million in shares. Sinqia will be able to acquire the remaining 49% of QuiteJá as of 2024.

CCR (SA:) – According to your CCR’s weekly traffic bulletin, on the highways, total traffic grew 7.3% between October 15 and 21 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 0.2%. In the accumulated result for the year up to October 21, the movement increased by 15.2% (consolidated) and 9.4% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

CCR also informed that it and its subsidiary Companhia de Investimentos em Infraestrutura e Serviços (CIIS) entered into an agreement with Riopar Participações for the transfer to CIIS of all the shares held by Riopar in the VLT Carioca Concessionaire, equivalent to 6.33% of its share capital. The purchase price was not informed.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial reported that the total energy distributed in 3Q21 grew 34.8% compared to 3Q20, reaching 8,035 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Among captive consumers, there was an increase of 29.5% in the comparison between the same quarters, totaling 6,652 GWh. Among free consumers, there was an increase of 69.8% in the period, rising to 1,323 GWh. Year-to-date, the company totaled 23,990 GWh of total distribution, an annual increase of 42%.

Hypera (SA:) – Hypera Pharma (SA:) recorded R$ 201.6 million in 3Q21, down 41.7% compared to 3Q20. On the other hand, net income from continuing operations (adjusted) totaled R$ 464.7 million, an annual advance of 32.9%. In the year, the pharmaceutical registered R$ 977.2 million in net profit, with a slight indentation of 0.3% on the same basis of comparison.

Braskem (SA:) – A compared to the same period last year, to 751,248 thousand tons. In comparison with the second quarter of this year, there was an increase of 5%.

Cantu Store – The specialist tire e-commerce group Cantu Store has filed a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), with primary and secondary distribution. Founded in Paraná in 2007, the company currently has 26 branches in 17 federative units and four distribution centers.

EDP ​​(SA:) – The one with an installed capacity of 209 MWac in Rio Grande do Norte. The value of the project, which will be done jointly with EDP Renováveis, was not disclosed.

Eletrobras (SA:) – The one for hydroelectric generation to the Stand Still program, from BNDES, which was launched as one of the emergency measures to the market to face the water crisis.