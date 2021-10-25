What will happen to Colombia’s biggest cartel after the fall of its leader? Read the review – International

The arrest of Colombia’s most wanted drug dealer, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, opens up several questions about the future of the criminal group he led, the gulf clan, and on the security situation in the regions where it operates. Otoniel, according to the words of the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, was “the most feared drug trafficker in the world”, and his capture is “the hardest blow that has ever been dealt to drug trafficking in our country this century and is only comparable to the fall of Pablo Escobar in the 1990s. Politicians from all walks of life and analysts agreed to recognize the success of this administration in what is a victory for the conservative, although, as analyst Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk, a political risk consultancy, says, “this is not the war against drug trafficking changes, it doesn’t move the needle”.

In addition to the capture and accountability of those guilty of drug trafficking crimes and other related criminal activities, a fight against drug trafficking must be very focused on controlling the demand for drugs in the world, a speech highlighted by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, later this week during his visit to Colombia.

Until Saturday, Otoniel was the leader of the Gulf Clan, or Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), a drug-trafficking group and heir to the paramilitary Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), which currently has about 2,000 soldiers and a presence in more than 300 counties. With its fall, “the hegemony of a family, the Úsuga, founders and heads of the Clan, disappears,” León Valencia, director of the Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation (Peers), explained to Efe.

But this does not necessarily mean the end of this criminal group, the largest in the country. There may be two main scenarios, one where he would be divided and dispersed and the other where some of his subordinates, certainly Jobani de Jesús Ávila, known as “Chiquito Malo”, the group’s weapons coordinator, “take control and maintain the clan’s unity “explains Valencia. The analyst believes more in the first option.

The Colombia Risk director, on the other hand, dares to predict that three things could happen: an internal struggle over who takes over the leadership of the group and “perhaps a division of this cartel”, or that a “weapons plan” is developed to assassinate police officers, like every time an AGC leader is captured or murdered. Finally, there is the path that opens the capture of Otoniel to Mexican cartels in Colombia, since the detainee was “a partner of the Mexicans and his departure could be an opportunity to deepen his vertical control over the drug market”.

Another direct consequence of this coup, despite the importance of capturing one person alive with 122 arrest warrants and 6 convictions for aggravated homicide, forced disappearance and recruitment of minors, among others, is that the violence will increase. “I believe this will mean an increase in violence in rural areas,” says Guzmán, as the gang is likely to start looking for those responsible for this arrest and that means “the killings begin. And a new boss arrives to impose a new one regime of terror”.

AGC has a very noticeable influence in the northwest of the country, especially in the north of Antioquia and in the Department (State) of Chocó, in the Pacific. But their networks extend to the southwest, always closely linked to drug trafficking corridors and other illegal businesses. In the struggle to consolidate their presence – a struggle that has lasted more than 15 years – they intimidated entire communities, exposing them to extortion or targeted killings, causing mass displacement and confining peoples, mainly indigenous and Afro-descendants.

Furthermore, as Duque pointed out on Saturday, “Otoniel repeatedly abused children and teenagers.” Authorities are already working on the extradition of Otoniel to the United States, which has offered up to $5 million on his head for drug trafficking and participation in a criminal enterprise. But in Colombia there will be many outstanding bills including serving sentences that were in progress and could reach 40 or 50 years in prison. This means that “he will pay a penalty in the U.S for drug trafficking, not for the rape of minors, the recruitment of minors or the murder of social leaders,” sums up Guzmán.

* EFE’s correspondent in Colombia