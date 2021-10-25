Where are the champions of the first CS:GO Major with fnatic | DRAFT5

About to complete nine years of life, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive you have certainly seen it all over almost a decade of experiences, some positive, others less so. From moments that will remain forever in the memory of fans, to scandals to be forgotten. The FPS of Valve survived everything.
After all, who doesn’t remember that jumpshot by Marcelo “coldzera“David? Or Mikhail’s traumatic grenade”Dosia” Stolyarov? These are perennial bids, which contrast with a path truly calloused by fiascos like the one in iBUYPOWER and cheater Hovik “KQLY“Tovmassian.
King Roberto Carlos would say: “If I cried or smiled, the important thing is what emotions I experienced“. And how many emotions has the Counter-Strike. You Majors, really, are a feeling apart. The series of championships signed by the Valve started there in 2013 and, since then, ten teams have lived the incomparable joy of raising the most coveted trophy in the CS:GO.
Almost eight years have passed since the first Major, based in Jönköping, Sweden. THE DreamHack Winter 2013 crowned the fnatic as great champion after a final against her biggest rival, the Ninjas in Pajamas. Now the question remains: do you know where the champions of the first Major in CS:GO?
Jesper “JW” Wecksell
At that point often bombarded by allegations of cheating, the 18-year-old Swede carved his name into history with the title of that one. Major. Another two would come in 2015, still under the banner of the legendary organization with which it has built a true era over the years.
Definitely one of the best AWPers in the world at the height of his career, JW has seen a lot change in his life since that November 30, 2013. Despite having represented his rival GODENT between the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017, JW defended the colors of the fnatic until recently, being now in the organization’s bank.
Boasting a veritable stack of titles with the British organization, JW may, however, have his days numbered there. Living a 2021 below expectations after a precipitous drop since the beginning of the online era, the athlete, now 26 years old, knows that like everything else in life, his history with the fnatic it was only in memory.
Robin “flusha” Ronnquist
JW may have suffered a lot with accusations that he was cheating, but nothing to compare to the situation experienced by flusha. Many even today question the legitimacy of the player, who nevertheless is one of the greatest in the history of the FPS, with three titles of Major stamped on his victorious resume.
Markus “pronax” Wallsten
Far from being synonymous with firepower, pronax made up for the lack of aim with its brilliant mind. Often remembered as one of the greatest captains in the history of the Counter-Strike, the Swede was a key part for the fnatic consolidate its era in the two years following the conquest in Jönköping.
After two years at home and a plethora of triumphs, Markus would eventually leave the team at the end of 2015, forming his own organization, the GODENT, with which I would dispute some more high-caliber championships alongside names like Freddy “KRIMZ“Johansson, Jonas”Lekr0” Olofsson and JW and flusha themselves.
It ran for smaller teams during a hiatus in the history of the GODENT, such as Enyoy and Chaos, hanging his mouse in 2019 after twelve years of his life dedicated to Counter-Strike. It continues to be part of the management of the GODENT, which in turn is home to the Brazilian squad led by Epitácio “TACO” from Melo.
Andreas “znajder” Lindberg
Another one who was never unanimous, znajder – at that time schneider – was the first to leave that champion lineup of Major, in July 2014, giving way to the legend that would become Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson in the months that followed.
Since then, znajder has represented teams such as FlipSid3, Dignitas and hellraisers, until meeting with pronax under the banner of the newly founded GODENT, in April 2016. His stay there would last until the end of 2017, when he gave way to the prodigy Ludvig “Brolla” Brolin, then a measly 15 years old, on the active roster of the team.
From 2018 until now, the Swede defended tags such as singularity, EURONICS and even the Team Ancient, again alongside pronax in its final endeavor. After spending 2020 far from the competitive scene, the 28-year-old athlete signed with the lemondogs, still in February, having since played championships at regional level with the team.
Jonathan “Devilwalk” Lundberg
Without being able to live up to expectations during the first half of the year following the achievement of the DreamHack Winter 2013, Devilwalk gave up its spot in the starting lineup of fnatic, taking over the technical command of the team and training it during its lofty times, winning yet another Major as a coach.
Devilwalk would eventually leave the fnatic in May 2015, thus fulfilling his desire to act again alongside znajder, even if for a short period of time. Again as a player, he defended tags like winterfox, mythic and even Luminosity. I would work as a coach again in 2016.
Over the past five years, he has led teams such as Optic, epsilon, Chaos, nochance, SMASH, GODENT and more recently the FunPlus Phoenix of Martin “STYKO” Styk, making some sporadic appearances at high-level championships and even in the elite platoon of the world rankings alongside his men.