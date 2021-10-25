where to invest with rising interest and inflation?

Properties

For many investors, when interest rates are high, the move from variable income to government bonds is certain. With that, assets like the real estate funds (FIIs) are devalued and are no longer seen as so attractive. But experts warn: FIIs that invest in real estate bonds are good options to protect themselves from market fluctuations – which were not few in recent months.

That’s because, the “paper” real estate funds they invest in securities that follow macroeconomic indicators, mainly inflation, such as the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M). In addition, these real estate funds also have indexes to adjust the returns on the portfolio as a whole, with the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) being the most common.

In practice, this means that assets follow the rise in interest rates and inflation, protecting their shareholders from variations in the country’s economic scenario.

“The scenario we have today positively impacts the income of paper backgrounds, because managers are able to find bonds with better yields and increase payments to shareholders”, says Marcos Corrêa, a specialist in real estate funds at Suno Research.

The scenario Corrêa talks about is from interest and inflation on the rise. In September, official inflation in Brazil registered an accumulated increase in prices of 6.90% in the year. In 12 months, it reached 10.25%. In September, specifically, the IPCA increased by 1.16% – the biggest change for the month since 1994.

Interest measured by the Selic rate, in 2021, went from 2% a year in January to the current 6.25%. And it is expected to close the year at 8.25%, according to the latest Focus Bulletin (weekly report from the Central Bank).

With paper real estate funds in the portfolio, the investor is protected against inflation, says Gustavo Asdourian, partner at Guardian Gestora. “A fund allocated to the IPCA yielded more than 1% in September, at least. In practice, you are protecting your capital from the loss of purchasing power”, he says.

Income from paper funds

Paper funds invest in the following fixed income assets of the real estate sector:

CRIs are the most common assets to find in the portfolio of paper funds. By acquiring these securities, the FIIs help to finance the market and, in addition, anticipate the sector’s receivables to shareholders, since, in a direct investment, investors could only redeem the money upon maturity.

In general, the most common forms of remuneration of CRIs and LCIs are:

% of CDI;

CDI + spread;

Inflation indicator (ex.: IPCA) + spread.

Corrections are made monthly and returned in the form of income. Therefore, funds in this segment benefit more quickly from the IPCA high.

“When interest rates are high like now, investors demand assets that pay more than government bonds. There are paper funds that deliver this, making this an opportune moment for investors,” says Guardian’s Asdourian.

In September, the ifix, B3’s real estate fund index (B3SA3), fell 1.2%, with losses in most of the types of REITs. The most affected was FOF (Fund of Funds), with a drop of 2.6%. At the other end, was the paper segment, which rose 0.2%, out of step with the market average.

Difference between brick and paper real estate funds

The experts make a caveat: brick backgrounds and hybrid funds they also have protection against inflation, but to a lesser extent.

Brick funds are real estate funds formed exclusively by investments in physical real estate (corporate slabs, shopping malls, logistic sheds, among others, while hybrids present both forms of assets: real estate and bonds.

The protection of Brick FIIs against inflation is in the adjustment of contracts, which must have their rents revised in accordance with the IGP-M. However, these reviews take place annually, so that the transfer in the form of income takes longer to happen.

There is also a difference to the contract models, as explained by Asdourian. “If the property contract is atypical, the rent adjustment as inflation is mandatory, while typical contracts can be negotiated, making it difficult to review the value”, he says.

The Guardian partner says that, in 2021, many tenants of typical contracts sought to negotiate their contracts, as the 12-month accumulated IGP-M reached the 30% adjustment mark.

“It’s a point to observe in the portfolio of brick REITs. The more typical contracts in the portfolio, the more risk the fund runs of not being able to pass on inflation and return it in the form of earnings.”

In relation to hybrid funds, Corrêa emphasizes that the good performance of the asset depends a lot on the FII management. “Managers have more flexibility to work both forms of asset, so it is possible to offset losses on one side with gains on the other.”

What to look for when investing in REITs

Experts give some tips on what to analyze when invest in real estate funds in a scenario of high interest rates and inflation.

The first, by Corrêa, is to understand that economy and real estate they are cyclical and diversification is the way out. “Right now the paper backgrounds are more interesting, but in a while the brick ones may come back to the fore. So having a diversified portfolio in terms of assets and sectors is the best option”, he says.

Next, Asdourian adds that investigating the asset’s portfolio is critical to understanding where the income comes from and whether it is sustainable over the long term. “We need to look at the titles, the indexers. In the case of brick funds, what are the contracts, the maturity date. Investors need to know what they are investing in.”

Another point indicated by experts is to check the fund price in relation to its equity value. “Today we have many FIIs discounted in relation to its assets, which opens a window of opportunity”, says Asdourian.

But Corrêa adds that this cannot be the predominant factor in the analysis. Check if the fund has a good rate of return, has liquidity, active management, all of this must also be checked.

Invest carefully in real estate funds

Before any investment in stocks or real estate funds Importantly, paying off debt and making an emergency reserve should always be the priority. Analysts at SUNO Research always point out that it is necessary to save money first and then invest, and never get into debt to invest or invest in debt. This article is not an investment recommendation.