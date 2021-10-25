Which program is ideal for low-income population?

key points Federal Government studies the future of income transfer in the country through the promotion of Auxílio Brasil;

Auxílio Brasil will pay installments of R$400 to citizens in situations of social vulnerability;

Brazil has more than 60 million people in vulnerable situations.

Income transfer programs in Brazil are extremely important for the population in a vulnerable situation. Today there is emergency aid that ends this month and the traditional family allowance, which can be replaced by the Brazil Aid coming soon.

Until 2019, the country had almost 52 million Brazilians in a socially vulnerable situation. In 2021, 9.1 million citizens were added to this scenario, which indicates an approximate total of 61 million people. Of this total, only about 35 million receive any financial support.

In fact, this is the number of citizens included in the current round of emergency aid of 2021. Of these 35 million, 14.6 million are originally part of the family allowance.

But given the promise regarding the launch of the Brazil Aid for next month, this number could be raised to something around 17 million.

The difficult and sad reality of a large part of the Brazilian population is clear, as well as the need to maintain an income transfer program, either family allowance, O Brazil Aid or even emergency relief. But after all, which proposal is more viable for this group? See details below.

family allowance

Created during the administration of the former president of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2003 and launched in 2004, the family allowance it is the traditional income transfer program aimed at the population in poverty and extreme poverty. Therefore, families with a monthly per capita income of up to R$89 or a monthly family income of between R$89.01 to R$178 are entitled to the program.

In this second case, it is necessary that the family group is composed of pregnant women, children or adolescents up to 17 years of age. The basic payment of the scholarship is R$89, for families in extreme poverty with a fixed monthly income of the same amount for each person.

In the meantime, there are some other additional benefits that can increase the monthly value of the family allowance depending on the family composition, being limited to five people per family. Are they:

R$41: for families with a monthly per capita income of up to R$178, and who have children or adolescents up to 15 years of age;

R$ 41: for families with a monthly per capita income of up to R$ 178, and who have pregnant women in their composition, limited to nine monthly installments;

R$41: for families with a monthly per capita income of up to R$178, and who have children up to six months old, limited to six monthly installments;

R$ 48: for families with a monthly per capita income of up to R$ 178, and who have adolescents between 16 and 17 years old in their composition;

Also, the family allowance pays a complementary benefit to help families overcome extreme poverty. This support is aimed at family groups with monthly per capita income of less than R$89, even after receiving the aforementioned complementary benefits.

To be entitled to family allowance the family must be registered in the Federal Government’s Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), hosted at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) in each municipality.

It is noteworthy that enrollment in CadÚnico is exclusively for low-income families. That is, those with a monthly per capita income of half the minimum wage or a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages.

Brazil Aid

O Brazil Aid is the proposal of the Federal Government to replace the family allowance. For months, the technical team from Bolsonaro and the Ministry of Economy has been working on structuring the project, which is already in possession of the National Congress.

However, lawmakers await the presentation of a source of funding strong enough to meet the new expectations.

The goal is to launch the program next month, as soon as the last deposit for the seventh installment of emergency aid is made. However, there is still nothing to indicate that payments will start in 2021.

After reviewing the value of the installments, the Federal Government again promised the initially mentioned amount of R$ 400. The value is double the original offer family allowance, if the beneficiary is entitled to accrue the aforementioned complementary benefits.

In addition, the number of beneficiaries supported by the program will also be increased from 14.6 million to 17 million. But in general, the means of access to the program remains, that is, through registration in CadÚnico.

Fulfilling the criteria, the beneficiaries will be entitled to fixed installment of BRL 400 in addition to the following complementary benefits according to each profile:

Early Childhood Benefit: It includes families with children up to 36 months old.

Family Membership Benefit: Unlike Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old, it will be aimed at young people between 18 and 21 years old. The objective, according to the government, is to encourage this group to complete at least one level of formal schooling.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: If, after receiving the previous benefits, the monthly per capita income of the family does not exceed the extreme poverty line, it will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

School Sport Aid: Aimed at students aged between 12 and 17 years old, members of beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: For students who perform well in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.

Child Citizen Assistance: Aimed at the person responsible for a family with a child up to 48 months old, who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: Paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit.

Transition Compensation Benefit: For families benefiting from Bolsa Família and forfeiting part of the amount received after qualifying for Auxílio Brasil. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until there is an increase in the amount received by the family or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

