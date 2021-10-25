Who are João Guilherme, Jade Picon and Gui Araujo? Why did they bomb?

The weekend for the audience of A Fazenda 13 revolved around a gossip: the alleged betrayal involving Jade Picon, João Guilherme and Gui Araujo.

These three names were among the most talked about on Twitter because, at the last rural reality party, Gui Araujo said he was living a forbidden romance with Jade.

The big question is that Jade and João Guilherme dated for three years, and announced the end on August 29, and, according to the pawn, their affair would have started before that.

Furthermore, João Guilherme and Gui Araujo became friends, as the pawn is best friends with Leo Picon, Jade’s older brother and João’s former brother-in-law.

Understand who’s who in all this mess!

jade picon

jade picon Image: Instagram

Jade is a 20-year-old influencer and entrepreneur, and has accumulated over 13 million followers on Instagram. The young woman started showing up on the internet because of her older brother, Leo Picon, 25 years old.

As a child, Jade used to appear in her brother’s videos and posts, and grew up living on the internet. Given the positive impact on Leo’s networks, people started to follow the influencer, who has been on the internet for 11 years.

Currently, Jade has a clothing brand and has signed makeup and lingerie collections. The influencer also has a YouTube channel where she shares her numerous travels around the world, and has nearly 2 million subscribers.

Jade and João Guilherme started dating in August 2018, when she was 16 years old. The former couple has always exposed their relationship on social media and traveled to different places in the world together, such as Greece and the Maldives Islands.

In late August of this year, they announced the breakup, which would have been amicable, and said they were at different stages of life.

Jade has been a friend of Gui Araujo since 2013, when the ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex became friends with his older brother. Jade, João, Gui and Leo traveled together to Noronha earlier this year.

João Guilherme

João Guilherme Image: Reproduction/Instagram

João Guilherme is a 19-year-old actor, singer and influencer. He made his acting debut in the short film Vento at the age of 7 years. In 2012, he participated in the film Meu Pé de Laranja Lima.

The actor became famous when he was part of the cast of the soap opera Cúmplices de um Resgate, in 2015, on SBT. João played Joaquim, Manuela’s romantic partner, played by Larissa Manoela. João and Larissa started dating during the recordings and broke up at the end of 2016.

After the soap opera, he starred in movies such as Seriously, Mom! (2017) and Tudo Por um Popstar (2018), both based on the homonymous bestsellers by Thalita Rebouças.

His most recent work was in 2019, as the cocky Luca, in the soap opera Aventuras de Poliana, where he repeated the romantic couple with Larissa, who lived Mirela.

This year, João recorded the series De Volta aos 15 for Netflix, where he plays Fabrício. The series premieres in 2022 on the streaming platform and Maisa is the protagonist.

In addition to the acting work, João, who is the son of singer Leonardo, proves that musical talent is in his blood! The artist released his first album in 2016, entitled Meu Caminho, and since then, he has released some songs on Spotify.

João has already made a musical partnership with Ana Gabriela, with the track entitled Mapa Astra. His most recent work on the song was Joga pro Ar, in partnership with Kawe and Caiq.

The young man asked Jade to date on August 11, 2018, and the two were together for three years. Jade was already the cover of some of João’s songs, and he said that he was inspired by her to write some songs.

After the breakup, he did a live and said that the relationship ended, because they were living different times.

The young man became friends with Gui Araujo during his relationship with Jade, as Gui is friends with Leo Picon, his ex-girlfriend’s brother. The friendship was so strong that João asked for Gui’s support during the first garden.