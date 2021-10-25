Who deserves to win The 13 Farm? Vote in the poll and check partial results · TV News

One of the contestants with the fewest fans of the season, Laryssa Bottino was knocked out of The Farm 2021 last Thursday (21). The digital influencer entered the middle of the game, but failed to captivate the audience. Which of the 15 confined deserves to win the R$1.5 million prize in December? Vote for the poll at the end of this text.

The former On Vacation with the Ex, who received only 9.61% of the votes to stay in a farm that had Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla, left the reality show on Record with the lowest percentage of the year.

Before her, four other pedestrians had left A Fazenda 13 by public decision: Liziane Gutierrez, Mussunzinho, Erika Schneider and Victor Pecoraro. Fernanda Medrado, on the other hand, rang the bell and was replaced by Laryssa herself, while Nego do Borel was expelled on suspicion of rape – Record chose not to put anyone in the singer’s place.

In the preference search made by TV news last week, the five most voted to win the program were Rico Melquiades (25.98%), Bil Araújo (25.47%), Tiago Piquilo (15.81%), Dayane Mello (9.50%) and Mileide Mihaile (8.28%).

Lary had shown little at the game and was part of the season’s plant team. Names like Marina Ferrari, Mileide Mihaile, Sthefane Matos and Tiago Piquilo, despite having engaged fans, are other examples of pedestrians who produce little content for those who watch the program.

The next swidden will be formed on Tuesday (26). The current farmer is Bil Araújo, who managed to win the race against Gui and Laryssa last week. Rico and Dayane’s group is likely to be targeted by the ex-BBB in the vote.

Who wins The 2021 Farm?

The final of A Fazenda 13 is scheduled for the first half of December. Who is your favorite to win the R$1.5 million prize? Vote in the poll below.

The questionnaires have no scientific result, they only portray a trend on the part of the reality’s viewers. The official result is obtained by votes on the Record website.