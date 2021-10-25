Who is and what does Virginia Fonseca, the influencer with more than 27 million followers

Virginia Fonseca: Why does the influencer arouse so much interest? (Play: Instagram)

With 27 million followers on Instagram, 25 million on TikTok and 9 million on YouTube, everything Virginia Fonseca does makes news. But a lot of people don’t know who she is or why she became so famous on social media. If you are part of this group, Yahoo! tell you.

Currently, in 2021, the blonde is 22 years old, is married to Zé Felipe, son of country singer Leonardo. The two have a daughter, little Maria Alice, a sweetheart.

What does Virginia Fonseca do?

Virginia Fonseca is a kind of reality show host of her own life. Every day on her YouTube channel, at 7 pm, she shows pieces of her intimacy, talks about her daughter, her relationship, her intimate and sexual life, issues with the body, travels. It’s like following a ‘BBB’ that never ends.

There, she showed the birth of her daughter, tells banalities, has a picture with her husband in which she interacts with her followers and, of course, does a lot of publicity. Like many other influencers, she recently launched a cosmetic line, WePink.

Virginia’s daily life has many daily entries on Instagram, the kind that make stories turn into little dots, the volume of publications is such.

Her influencer career was already successful before the beginning of her relationship with Zé Felipe: the blonde (who was once a redhead and brunette) had 7 million followers, conquered over 5 years.

Dating, however, gave Virginia’s popularity a little boost. On July 9, 2020, the two took over the relationship and since then she has gained more than 20 million followers on Instagram.

Virginia’s love life

Before dating Zé Felipe, she also dated YouTuber Rezende Evil, with whom she stayed for two years. With her boyfriend’s channel, which has 29 million followers, she gained visibility. Today, the two are in a fight in court over the breach of contract between Virgínia and the producer of Rezende.

After the breakup with Rezende, it was identified as Neymar’s brief affair, but the rumor was never confirmed (nor denied).

the beginning on the internet

Virginia’s presence as a public person on the internet began on YouTube in 2016, when she was still a 17-year-old teenager. She was, who would say, a girl who was dying of shame for cameras.

On Instagram, her first post is from 2015, when she was a teenager.

Datasheet

Birthday: 6/04/1999

Age: 22 years

Sign: Aries

Naturalness: Danbury, Connecticut, United States

Marital status: married to Zé Felipe

Sons: Maria Alice

Birth of Maria Alice: 05/30/2021