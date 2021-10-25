Who is Faustão’s son-in-law? Julinho Casares is RecordTV presenter

Julinho Casares drew attention when he appeared in a rare photo of his father-in-law Fausto Silva with his children, this afternoon, in a publication by his mother-in-law, Luciana Cardoso. An animal rights advocate, he dates the eldest daughter of the band’s presenter, Lara Silva, and works as a presenter at competitor RecordTV.

Lara Silva and Julinho Casares started dating in April of last year, but they follow Fausto Silva’s line of living the relationship away from the spotlight of social networks. The boy is a friend of his brother-in-law João, whom he has been in the habit of calling “little brother”, since 2017.

Passion for dogs

A trip by Julinho Casares to the United States in 2010 changed his life. The then advertising student met an Alaskan Malamute dog and was delighted with the pet.

On his return to Brazil, he imported an exemplary dog ​​from Russia and, the following year, opened a kennel, in Boituva, in the interior of São Paulo, to work with animal husbandry.

Since then, Julinho has bred dogs of the Alaskan Malamute and Shetland Shepherd breeds. He currently has a total of 38 canine children.

Dog sled racing champion

In 2012, Julinho Casares became news in Brazil thanks to the conquest of the South American Sled Dog Championship, held in the city of Ushuaia, in Patagonia Argentina.

At the tournament, athletes competed against 19 people who were piloting dog sleds. He won the Alaskan Malamute Purebred Dog category.

Participation in “Domingão”

Fate that speaks, right? With an achievement in the sled tournament, Julinho was invited to participate in “Domingão do Faustão” (Rede Globo), in 2013, to talk about the achievement.

There, he had no idea that he would be the first of many contacts with the presenter Fausto Silva.

Success on YouTube

In 2017, an animal rights advocate, Casares decided to create a YouTube channel called “Bom Pra Cachorro”. The idea was to show his work with the pet world and help the public with basic animal care tips.

Today, the Casares channel has almost 6 million views with tips and solutions aimed at offering well-being to pets.

Table in “Today”

The thousands of views on the internet brought Julinho Casares the invitation to command the painting “Enquanto Meu Dono Não Vem” on “Hoje em Dia” (RecordTV).

Thus, the specialist in the pet world started to help families to seek solutions in dealing with dogs that make a mess, bark a lot, among other problems, on a daily basis.

Father is the president of São Paulo

Julinho Casares is a fanatical fan of São Paulo Futebol Clube. By the way, the presenter has a close relationship with the daily life of the Morumbi club because his father, Julio Casares, is the current president of the football team.

On social networks, Julinho appears in photos with his father and mother, Mara Casares, in the boxes of the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo stadium, watching the Tricolor matches.