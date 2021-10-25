Who wins and who loses with Petrobras’ current pricing policy? Understand – Business

In 2016, during the Temer government, Petrobras adopted a new pricing policy. The international parity policy (PPI) levels all oil produced and purchased by the country at international prices

The new mechanism for defining fuel prices yielded positive results for the company, which closed the second quarter of 2021 with a net profit of R$42.9 billion. On the other hand, the pairing with the international price makes the cost of oil products more volatile, which results in more frequent readjustments.

As oil is a commodity, the international value varies directly from two factors with daily variations: o barrel price (mainly Brent) and the dollar rate. When Petrobras decided to pair the composition of prices with the rest of the world, consumers began to feel these two variables directly in their pockets, up or down – but, more often, up.

Why adopt an international parity policy?

When Petrobras adopted the PPI, the company was going through difficult times. The state-owned company closed 2016 with a loss of R$ 14.8 billion, the sixth largest in history so far among publicly traded companies.

According to the economist and professor at FGV, Mauro Rochlin, the results were so negative because the company was under political influence at the time.

Mauro Rochlin economist and professor at FGV The policy that was being used was much more aimed at controlling inflation than the company’s results, the company was used as an anti-inflationary policy tool. If they held back prices worrying about the impacts that an increase would have on controlling inflation

Without considering international prices, the company had a loss for buying the most expensive oil, in an amount quoted in dollars, and passing the cost on to consumers to a lesser extent.

“If the pricing policy starts outside of an adequate benchmark, the chance of not pricing the service correctly is higher and we end up seeing negative consequences. They are still very much alive both in the minds of investors and of all Brazilians”, considers the Research Analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Ilan Arbetman. Subtitle:

Fuels have been subject to frequent adjustments due to the price of oil and the exchange rate of the dollar Photograph:

Kid Junior/SVM

The company’s losses weighed on investors, including the company’s majority partner – the government itself. According to Arbetman, the government was looking for ways to compensate for this loss of resources.

“The forms of compensation can be multiple and most of them are related to an increase in revenue. There is the direct loss of the government and an indirect loss of society that ends up being direct as well”, he highlights.

According to Ilan, the state-owned company’s losses impacted the results of the economy as a whole, since the oil activity is relevant to the GDP.

“Given the relevance of the oil sector for the health of our country’s economy, it is difficult to disassociate. It is essential for the country that an industry as relevant as oil is balanced and rotating the potential value”, he says.

‘Double-edged sword’

According to the consultant in the oil area Bruno Iughetti, the suppression of international costs in the pricing policy before the PPI ended up burdening the consumer in higher installments.

“To compensate for inflation, the government often held the price of gasoline and diesel for months at a time, to a point that was impractical. When making the adjustment, the readjustment was at very high levels. It didn’t bring any advantage”, he argues.

He analyzes that the answer of who wins or who loses with the current policy depends directly on the quotation of the import parity price. “When the price is high, the ones who are most harmed are the final consumers. But when there is a downward bias, the advantage is for the final consumer because he would not have increases, but price reductions”, he points out.

Mauro Rochlin reinforces that, despite the PPI results being negative for the consumer in the short term, the international parity strategy is better aiming at the long term.

“The policy is advantageous for the company in the short term and not for the consumers. But in the long run, it’s favorable for everyone, including consumers. If the company has better results, it pays better shareholders, including the government. With that, the government can use it in social policies”, he argues.

Prospecting within the country

The secretary of Finance of Ceará, Fernanda Pacobahyba, emphasizes that the PPI makes charging more expensive on the barrel of oil prospected in the country itself. According to her, today between 60% and 70% of Petrobras is the result of oil prospecting in Brazil and this portion is much cheaper than the part prospected internationally.

Fernanda Pacobahyba secretary of the Finance of Ceará How much it costs for Petrobras to prospect a barrel in Brazil is a market secret, we do not have this visibility, but it is estimated that it is around US$ 10. On the other hand, it has between 30% and 40% imported. This imported oil is a commodity, it is defined by the international market and the barrel is around US$ 80. Instead of averaging these values, it matches all the value it is trading with the international value. It’s as if it wouldn’t do for us Brazilians to have a company of ours to produce

For the secretary, the current policy makes a reduction in fuel prices difficult, even with the reduction of ICMS. As the price depends on the price of a barrel of oil and the dollar, any reduction in the price by other means can be quickly reverted to even higher levels.

Solutions

Pacobahyba points out that a solution to the rise in fuel prices would be to rethink international parity, reaching a compromise. She believes that it is possible to accept a part of the international price so that the company does not have losses, but not absolutely so as not to burden the consumer.

“In case the company presents losses, it has mathematical models that can reach maximum results for the company without harming Brazil and without harming people. It has great specialists in fuel to structure models”, he defends.

For Ilan Arbetman, an alternative that provides for a reduction in the tax on fuel is a way to reduce the price for the end consumer.

Bruno Iughetti, on the other hand, believes that the creation of a price equalizing fund could smooth the volatility of the factors that affect the price of oil, making the result less burdensome.

“It would work as a balance point in the formation of prices, every time there was an increase, the fund would be used and when there was a fall in the same way. It would keep the fund avoiding price rises and falls with the constancy it is today. It would be a perfectly applicable measure and without a doubt would bring many advantages for the final consumer”, he explains.