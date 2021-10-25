who won the fire test and who is in the stall (24)

Gui Araújo was the one who won the Fire Test today at Fazenda 2021, in a dispute held this Sunday, October 24th. Thanks to the power of the lamp, the chance to interfere in the formation of the next farm, on Tuesday, the 26th, is now in the hands of the pawn. The dispute included Dayane, Sthe and Marina.

The influencer Gui Araújo was the one who won the farmer’s test in A Fazenda 2021. Only a few excerpts were shown by PlayPlus, and one of them showed the pedestrians preparing to choose the participants in the fire test.

What is the power of the red flame in The Farm 2021 – who won the trial by fire

This week, the winner of the fire test will be able to exchange the vetoed Roceiro of the Farmer’s Test for another Roceiro. But as part of the game, Bill will only be able to inform the power during the vote. The green flame will only be revealed at the time of the live program. The new formation promises strong emotions in A Fazenda 2021.

Who is in the stall?

Day, Sthe and Marina lost the race and are in the stall. They pulled Tati Quebra-Barraco into place.

At Fazenda 2021, participants are sent to the bay when they lose the right to remain at the headquarters – the main house of the reality show. There, the famous have to deal with several limitations, ranging from food to the use of toilets. For example, a participant in the stall is prohibited from brushing their teeth in the program’s main restrooms. He needs to use the toilet in the cubicle, which is outdoors.

How to watch The Farm 2021 live

There are two ways to watch A Fazenda 2021, both through PlayPlus, Record’s streaming platform. The first allows you to watch the rural reality show for free, when the program is on air. Anyone who is not close to the TV can have access to Record’s signal through the platform. To watch, it is necessary to register for free.

Fans of the show who want to watch the reality show live 24 hours must have a paid subscription. The value is R$12.90 per month, with the right to the first 14 days free. Those who opt for the paid plan have access to nine exclusive A Fazenda signals, in addition to all Record content available on the platform.

History The Farm of Record