Why Flamengo can stay without Arrascaeta for longer and live in anticipation for Bruno Henrique, David Luiz and Gabigol

Flamengo should have Bruno Henrique and Gabigol’s laps against Athletico, but could lose Arrascaeta for even longer

Two days away from competing for a place in the final of the Brazil’s Cup against Athletic-PR, in Maracanã, the Flamengo lives with some doubts. While Bruno Henrique and Gabigol can come back, Arrascaeta worries for the future.

the uruguayan is discarded of the confrontation on Wednesday (27). The midfielder is undergoing treatment with the physiotherapists and has not yet started the transition with physical preparation. Thus, it worries even for Saturday’s match, against the Atlético-MG, fur Brazilian championship, at 7pm, at Maracanã.

Of the five stages that the medical department adopts in the recovery of players, Arrascaeta is in the third. He went through initial treatment and at the gym, but is still in physiotherapy in the field.

After the current phase, it moves on to the physical transition with the coach to, then yes, be reconditioned with the rest of the cast.

Bruno Henrique is now recovered from the muscle problem in his left thigh. The striker was definitely reinstated in training this Monday. Besides him, Gabigol is another one that shouldn’t be a problem for the semifinal against Athletico.

No. 9 was in CT, underwent treatment, but did not go to the field. The top scorer is recovering from the sprained ankle he suffered in the first leg in Curitiba.

David Luiz he is also another one who has recovered from injury and has already started the transition to the physical part on the field. However, he is not registered for the Copa do Brasil.

After a 2-2 draw at Arena da Baixada, whoever wins at Maracanã advances to the final. A new tie for any score leads to the dispute for the spot to penalties.