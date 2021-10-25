why Jesus went directly to Everton after striker ‘sacrificed’ in victory for Portuguese

Portuguese coach praised the Brazilian striker after Benfica’s 1-0 victory over Vizela

After losing to the Portimonense last weekend and for the Bayern Munchen, on Wednesday (20), at Champions League, Benfica suffered, but managed to beat Vizela, this Sunday (24), away from home, for the ninth round of the Portuguese Championship.

Rafa Silva, in stoppage time, was the hero in victory. However, who received the praise of Jorge Jesus at the end of the game it was Everton Chives.

In an interview after the game, the Portuguese coach tore up praise for the delivery that the Brazilian had and the role played by him around the edges.

“For Radonijc this is nothing new, he was already in this position in Serbia and played like that, even against Portugal, he knows this position. Everton, on the other hand, sacrificed for the team and I thanked them at the end of the game. The team needed players with these characteristics, who would go on top of Vizela’s full-backs,” the coach began by saying, before also evaluating midfielder Pizzi’s match.

Everton Cebolinha after scoring an own goal for Benfica Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“It’s true that the time he played is decisive for the goal, but I don’t see football and my players as the glass half full, half empty. Within my criteria, the team has been playing more with Rafa, Darwin and Yaremchuk. When playing with so many offensive players, I have to pay attention to losing the ball. Rafa and Pizzi when the team loses the ball, defensively… forget it. There has to be a balance and if I play with three defenders , I have to take these options”.

With the result, Benfica returns to the leadership of the competition, with 24 points, one more than Harbor and sporting, second and third place respectively. Vizela, on the other hand, appears in 12th position, with 8.

Benfica returns to the field on Wednesday (27) to face the Guimaraes victory at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time) for the League Cup. Now for the Portuguese Championship, he faces the Estoril, away from home, on Saturday (30), at 3 pm (GMT).