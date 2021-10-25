Why patrolling warships from China and Russia matters to Japan

A joint Chinese-Russian naval exercise, in which a fleet of 10 warships circled near the main island of Japan, was conducted by the two countries as a means of ensuring stability in a volatile region.

But analysts say the exercises are likely to have the opposite effect, potentially rekindling regional tensions and reinforcing claims by the Japanese government that it needs to increase military spending to combat Chinese aggression.

The training, which was the first China-Russia naval patrol in the western Pacific, saw vessels navigate the Tsugaru Strait, which separates Japan’s main island from the northern island of Hokkaido, descended the country’s east coast and then returned to Japan. China across the Osumi Strait off the southern Japanese island of Kyushu.

Although foreign vessels can navigate through the Osumi and Tsugaru straits, both considered international waters, the maneuvers have been closely monitored in Japan.

“This will reinforce the conclusion Japan has already reached that China potentially poses a threat to Japan and therefore the country has to increase its own defense spending and readiness to deal with it,” said Drew Thompson, a former official with Japan. US Department of Defense and Visiting Fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

In a statement on Monday, the Japanese Defense Ministry described the exercises, which ran throughout the past week, as “unusual”.

The Chinese military said the two navies parted ways in the East China Sea on Saturday.

“The joint exercise further developed the comprehensive China-Russia strategic coordination partnership for the new era, and effectively improved the capacity for joint operations by both parties, which was conducive to jointly maintaining international and regional strategic stability,” they said. Bai Yaoping of Northern People’s Liberation Army Theater Command and the deputy navy commander in a statement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the purpose of the joint patrol was to “demonstrate the state flags of Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and also protect the maritime economic activity facilities of both countries. ”.

The military resumption in Japan

Tensions between China and Japan have increased in recent years amid Beijing’s moves to claim sovereignty over Japan-controlled islands.

China has also intensified its military pressure on neighboring Taiwan, sending dozens of warplanes near the island.

Japanese authorities have already linked the security situation in Taiwan with Japan, as 90% of Japan’s energy is imported through the areas around Taiwan.

While Japanese military expenditures are insignificant compared to China’s, the country has significantly strengthened its defenses, adding state-of-the-art F-35 fighters and converting warships into aircraft carriers.

The country is also in the process of ordering high-tech destroyers and submarines – all of which are able to project their power away from Japan’s coasts.

The reach of Japan’s Self-Defense Force was made clear on Monday, as one of the warships that will eventually be equipped to transport F-35s, the helicopter destroyer JS Kaga, conducted bilateral exercises with a US Navy aircraft carrier. United States in the South China Sea, territory that China claims as sovereign.

And over the summer, Japanese naval forces trained with their British counterparts in Carrier Strike Group 21, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as with US Navy ships in the Pacific.

Beijing has closely followed such events, and the joint flotilla with Russia is a sign that China also has partners, said Alessio Patalano, professor of war and strategy at King’s College London.

“This summer, the US and Allied navies have considerably raised the bar for interoperability in the Western Pacific,” he said. “This represents a weakness for the Chinese, so joint patrol seems to be an answer.”

Russia and China have an ongoing military partnership and have conducted a series of joint exercises, the most prominent of which was “Vostok 2018,” a mock battle in which a Russian-Chinese coalition fought a fictitious enemy.

And in August, Russia and China joined forces once again to use a joint command-and-control system, with Russian troops integrated into Chinese formations, according to a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defense at the time.

“Chinese hypocrisy”

The route taken by the joint patrol across the Osumi Strait at the end of their trip, as well as through the Tsugaru Strait between the main islands of Honshu and Hokkaido earlier in the week, also attracted considerable attention.

That’s because when the US Navy or foreign navies transit the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland, Beijing condemns them as destabilizing.

For example, after American and Canadian warships sailed across the Taiwan Straits earlier this month, the Chinese army’s Eastern Theater Command accused the two sides of collusion to “promote trouble” and “seriously compromise peace and stability” in the Strait.

At 160 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, the Taiwan Strait is huge compared to the passages between the Japanese islands. The Osumi Strait, for example, is just 27 kilometers wide at its narrowest point.

While Chinese and Russian warships did not violate international law, a news segment broadcast on Chinese state TV showed how close they came to Japanese territory.

A reporter apparently aboard one of the Chinese ships has been shown passing through the Tsugaru Strait, while the Japanese coast looms large behind her.

Later, after transiting the Straits, the reporter says: “We are now in the western Pacific, and we can see the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft not far behind us. They’ve been following us since our patrol began. In addition to the aircraft, they also sent several vessels to track our formation for information gathering.”

Thompson said China cannot embrace one thing and then act the opposite.

“You either support norms or support power politics,” he said of the leadership in Beijing. “This makes his virulent anti-foreign rhetoric extremely hypocritical.”

So if it’s good for China and Russia, it must be good for the US, Canada, and other navies that navigate the Taiwan Straits – or even the South China Sea.

“They are establishing that this is a very accepted international standard,” Thompson said.

*With information from Vasco Cotovio, Nectar Gan, Emiko Jozuka, Mayumi Maruyama and Yong Xiong, from CNN

(This article has been translated. Read the original in English)