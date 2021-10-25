Why will YouTube leave Roku devices? Leak brings answer

Last week, Roku revealed that the YouTube app will no longer be available to users of the platform as early as December. The reason for the conflict between the companies remains unclear, but a leak has revealed more details about the mess. According to an email that surfaced on the web, Google may have requested exclusive grants and data to allow use of the streaming app on Roku’s devices.

According to information from CNBC, the email reveals that Google required privileged information to grant the use of YouTube — the message was sent in 2019, well before the legal battle began. Since then, the platform has repeatedly claimed that Google requires unjustified favoritism to continue allowing use of the app.

Google continues to deny the accusations

“To be clear, we never made, as they claimed, any requests to access user data or interfere with search results. This claim is unfounded and false”, revealed the giant when denying the accusations.

In any case, the email was sent in 2019 and, at least for now, there is no new evidence that Google has requested the commented requirements. The company continues to state that it never carried out the requests informed by Roku, even after being asked about the alleged e-mail.

The YouTube app will remain available on the Roku platform until December 9th — this also means that already registered users can install and continue using the streaming service unaffected by the change.