Wilson Sons (PORT3) shares debut on B3’s Novo Mercado on a high

Wilson Sons shares (PORT3) started to be traded as of this Monday (25th) on B3’s Novo Mercado under the code PORT3. At 10:42 am (Brasilia time), PORT3 shares rose 5.97%, to R$ 71.

The listing takes place after a restructuring in which the former Wilson Sons Limited (WSL) was incorporated by its subsidiary, Wilson Sons Holdings Brasil S/A (WS S/A), aiming to simplify and optimize the company’s corporate structure, increase the liquidity of the shares and expand access to the capital market.

“One of the oldest companies operating in Brazil – founded 184 years ago in Salvador/BA – Wilson Sons is the largest integrated operator of port and maritime logistics in the country. And the choice of the PORT3 code for trading on the Novo Mercado was aimed precisely at facilitating the identification, by investors, of the market in which the company operates”, highlighted the company in a statement.

The restructuring was approved on September 22nd by the WSL Board of Directors, regulatory authorities, and finally by the shareholders of both companies on October 22nd.

“We believe that this move can unlock significant value for all our stakeholders, and is in line with Wilson Sons’ bicentennial commitment to playing its fundamental role in Brazil’s development and competitiveness,” said Fernando Salek, the company’s CEO.

Wilson Sons’ presence on the Brazilian stock exchange was previously through Share Deposit Certificates (BDRs) sponsored by WSL. With the approval of the transaction, all shareholders and holders of WSL’s BDRs received shares of WS S/A, listed on B3’s Novo Mercado, in the same proportion.

“The direct listing on the Novo Mercado reinforces our commitment to the best governance practices,” adds Salek.

The move seeks to facilitate the attraction of investors and financiers, as well as the development of the company’s business portfolio, he highlighted.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related