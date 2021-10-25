Windows XP was released 20 years ago; remember feats of this classic

Windows XP celebrates today (25) 20 years since its launch, on October 25, 2001. Microsoft’s absolute success, the classic operating system was a milestone in the history of the OS family, keeping its influence and nostalgia in the hearts of many users until today.

The operating system was the gateway to the world of computers for many people, and there are still those who say that it remains the best Windows ever made. Packed with customization options, improved native tools and easy internet connectivity, the software was one of the most important “page turns” in Microsoft’s history, helping to further consolidate it in the industry.

Windows XP logo (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Why was Windows XP so successful?

The Windows XP interface is unmistakable, and the popularity of the default wallpaper only reinforces that its visual identity was extremely striking. Colorful and full of rounded corners (before this was fashionable), the system offered several customization options and even paved the way for deep changes by third-party software.

The desktop with modern Start Menu, colors and rounded corners drew attention in Windows XP (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

XP was the direct successor to the not-so-memorable Windows Millennium (the “Windows ME”), which started Microsoft’s hit-and-miss cycle in the late 2000s. Microsoft — more stable, modern, and with ample connectivity — and behold, the classic system has arrived to meet this need.

It was in this edition that Microsoft began distributing two versions of the same software, one for the end user and one for corporations (here called “Windows XP Professional”). The ease of installation from CD, already equipped with a number of native tools, was also a point loved by the community.

It was the first time that Microsoft divided the system into professional and home versions (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The excellent connectivity also favored Windows XP as a product, and allowed Microsoft to show the world what it was like to have a constantly evolving system. New features, fixes and improvements arrived on computers in the form of Service Packs and served well to give a “freshness of novelty”.

Service Packs introduced a lot of new things to the computer, before the idea of ​​”software as a service” was popular (Image: VisualHunt/22n)

The History of Windows XP Wallpaper

The photo that stamped the screen of Windows XP, Bliss, is unforgettable for those who lived through the times. The author of the record is Charles O’Rear and he did it after rainy days in California, United States; according to the creator of the iconic image during an interview in 2014, no computer modification was necessary thanks to the perfect lighting conditions and colors captured by his Mamiya RZ67 camera.

Bliss, the classic Windows XP wallpaper (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

O’Rear sold his photo to a photo agency founded by none other than Bill Gates, and eventually the registration stopped at Microsoft. “If I’d known how popular it would become and how many computers would be with it, I would have made a deal and said ‘just give me a few cents for every time it’s seen.’ It would have been a better deal”, joked the photographer.

Microsoft’s interest was such that the company had the artist deliver an original copy of the photograph in person. “They asked for the original, so we called the postal service”, he commented, but transport would be very expensive, so MS offered to pay for plane tickets so that he could deliver it in person.

Today, the green field that gave Windows XP its face has lost its classic look — you can check out the California landscape from Google Maps Street View. It is also worth remembering that a few months ago Microsoft released a series of wallpapers inspired by Windows classics.

How many people are still using Windows XP

Since launch, Windows XP has garnered millions of users and eventually became Microsoft’s flagship operating system — but this has had serious consequences for the market. Its successor, Windows Vista, was wrong in a number of respects, mainly because of the very demanding minimum requirements, and only Windows 7 was able to really displace XP.

(Image: Playback/StatCounter)

The migration of operating systems, however, took a long time, and there are still computers running Windows XP today. From 2009 to 2015, the classic system lost about 15% of its users per year, according to data from the StatCounter website, however, the longer it passed, the more resistant to updates was the public that remained loyal to the 2001 program.

Today, also according to StatCounter, Windows XP occupies only 0.59% of the market — about 11.8 million machines. Now it’s Windows 10 that takes on the role of MS’s most popular system.

Why abandon Windows XP

Despite the nostalgia, it’s time to leave Windows XP. The operating system lost official support on April 14, 2009, and in 2014 extended support also ended.

Continuing with Windows XP is a risky decision, as the system is no longer officially supported and this leaves it exposed to attacks and various vulnerabilities known through and through by criminals, especially for as long as they’ve been around. In 2020, the supposed source code of the system was leaked on the web, which made the stay in it even more delicate.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that the user resistant to updates fails to take advantage of many new features, especially the most modern ones. Recently released games and programs are not compatible with the old system, and switching OS is the only viable alternative to check out everything new.

Although Windows 11 is already available to everyone, the best option for everyday life can still be Windows 10, already consolidated and well matured among users and developers. With some punctual adjustments, you can leave the system with the look of previous versions, and certainly the most modern tools make using the computer much more practical.