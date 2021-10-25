With a dribble in the spending ceiling, the market’s bet for interest rates hits 11%

September’s record inflation had already been bad news for those who thought that the Central Bank (BC) would not need to raise interest rates more than what was already expected.

It was last week’s developments, however, that precipitated a new wave of strong upward revisions. They included a last-minute increase in Auxílio Brasil, a possible expansion of the spending ceiling, a stampede of secretaries from the Ministry of Economy and the dollar returning to more than R$5.60.

Since then, several banks, brokers and analysis houses have released new projections for the Selic, the country’s basic interest rate. They indicate not only that the Selic is likely to get higher, but it is also likely to rise faster.

Behind the new vision is the increased risk to public accounts that, in the investors’ view, lowering the spending ceiling brings and, above all, the higher dollar that this fear causes, which has a direct impact on inflation.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets this week to announce the new Selic, on Wednesday (27). The rate is currently at 6.25%, and few disagreed that it would rise by another point this time, to 7.25%, as the BC itself had been signaling.

With the upheavals of recent days, however, this consensus has fallen, and several economists already think that the next high should be 1.25 or even 1.5 points – that is, the Selic could reach 7.5% or 7. 75% as early as next Wednesday.

If confirmed, it will be the first increase of more than 1 point at once that the BC has made in the basic rate since 2003.

Interest above 10%

A stronger rise also implies a Selic that will end up higher. If, until now, most economists were betting that it would stop between 8.5% and 9.5% by the beginning of next year, now bets below 9% have waned and there are even those who talk about the rate passing 10%.

This is the case of UBS BB, which projects the most aggressive increase at this meeting, of 1.5 points, and a Selic rate going up to 10.25% at the beginning of 2022, compared to the 9.25% projected before, according to a report sent to customers on Thursday (22).

Along the same lines, the Mizuho bank is also betting on a 1.5-point increase on Wednesday and an even higher Selic at the end, of 10.75% in March of next year.

“We lost the fiscal anchor, which is the spending ceiling, and the fiscal risk increased. More risk implies more exchange, and more exchange generates more inflation”, explains Andrea Damico, chief economist at investment manager Armor Capital, who is also expecting a 1.5-point increase both at this Copom meeting and at the next one, in December.

“The only reaction the Central Bank can have is to accelerate the pace [de alta], and interest rates could reach a level of around 10.5% or 11% next year”, she says.

The inflation target for next year is 3.5%, but economists’ projections are already talking about values ​​above 4%.

With the dollar now coming back to pressure, these expectations should get even worse – and it is to get this 4% back close to the 3.5% target by the end of next year that the BC will find itself increasingly obliged to consider a higher Selic.

Currently, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is above 10% in 12 months.

higher dollar again

“Hardly, now, the dollar will return to R$ 5.20, unless some arrangement considered positive by the market is made”, says the chief economist of Panamby Capital, Tatiana Pinheiro.

“Maybe it won’t stay at the R$ 5.60 now, but it will certainly be a lower level than imagined two months ago, and the impact of the exchange rate on inflation is enormous.”

Pinheiro still maintains the expectation of a simple 1-point increase in the Selic at this week’s Copom meeting, in addition to a final rate of 9.25% at the beginning of 2022 – but he does not rule out surprises.

“The inflation scenario we had already pointed to a Selic that would not be below 9.25%”, he said, mentioning the already high levels of the IPCA, the new pressures brought by the resumption of consumption with the opening of the economy and also the crisis water and energy, which should continue to push the electricity bill up.

“What are the new projections bringing above this [9,25%] it is the direct weight of what happened this week”, continued Pinheiro, referring to all the developments around the new Auxílio Brasil and the flexibilization of the spending ceiling.