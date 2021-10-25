With a goal and an assist, Lucas Lima shines in a new chance as holder of Fortaleza

A little less than two months ago at Pici, midfielder Lucas Lima finally became disenchanted and played the role of conductor expected by Fortaleza when he agreed to hire him on loan until December. In front of Athletico-PR, last Saturday, 23, the 31-year-old guard took advantage of his new chance to start the team in style: he shook the net and assisted in the 3-0 victory at Castelão, in Serie A.

With nine games played for Tricolor, the 25 shirt has already played in this year’s Brazil Cup for Palmeiras-SP, which makes him embezzled in the red, blue and white team’s commitments in the national knockout – he was out against São Paulo, in the quarterfinals, and Atlético-MG, in the semifinals.

Of the nine times he was on the field, six were as a starter. After amending sequence in the formation of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Lucas Lima lost the title amid the moment of oscillation of Leão. The last opportunity had been in the defeat by 3-0 to Flamengo-RJ, in Gigante da Boa Vista.

Lined up against Hurricane, the midfielder needed just 49 seconds to fill his left foot in a cross kick in the area to beat Bento and open the scoring. The first goal for Fortaleza ended the player’s fast, who had scored for the last time on March 11, still for Palmeiras-SP, in the 3-0 victory over São Caetano-SP, in the Campeonato Paulista.

Lucas Lima also crossed the measure for Robson, head, to score the third goal of the team of Pici. According to SofaScore, the supporter gave 83 touches to the ball, with 50 correct passes, four decisive passes and two great chances created. The performance was celebrated by the athlete and by his companions in a post on social networks.

Absent by regulation, the shirt 25 will be absent in the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil, against Galo, next Wednesday, 27, at 21:30, at Castelão. The midfielder will again be at Vojvoda’s disposal against América-MG, Saturday, 30, at 9 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 29th round of Serie A.

