With a high in diesel, it’s difficult not to paralyze truck drivers

For Federal Deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), the latest increase in the price of diesel sold to distributors makes it even more difficult for the government to negotiate with truck drivers so that there is no stoppage of the category in the next Monday (1).

“Today, due to this increase in diesel, it is really difficult. The financial result today for the autonomous transporter on Brazilian roads is deplorable,” said Nereu, who is part of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of Autonomous and Cletista Truck Drivers, to UOL News.

Today, Petrobras announced yet another increase in the price of diesel sold at refineries — and also in gasoline — which, as of tomorrow, will go from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 (an increase of BRL 0.28 , or 9.15%), a measure that should be reflected in the value recorded at the pumps at the gas stations.

Crispim, who, at the Congress, is part of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of the Autonomous and CLT truck driver, told the program of the UOL Channel that, among self-employed truck drivers, the government’s proposal for a “diesel aid” of R$400 was negatively interpreted.

“Within the WhatsApp groups, it seemed as if another part of the Brazilian population was going to live off political assistance,” said Nereu Crispim.

Crispim, even so, is against a trucker stoppage — “we know what the problems are with that.” However, for him, the category should have the right to complain “their non-compliance with this policy that is ruining the financial result” of the drivers.

In Crispim’s assessment, Petrobras’ current pricing policy, which takes into account oil and dollar variations in the international market, are the real reasons for the rise in diesel prices, and not the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

“This is a system that brings inflation, poverty and inequality,” he said. “R$ 400 does not solve the problem, just as that PL (Bill) referring to the ICMS does not solve the problem”, he continued.