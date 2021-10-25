With an ankle injury, Robson embezzles Fortaleza against Atlético-MG

Fortaleza’s top scorer in the 2021 season, forward Robson suffered an injury to his right ankle, underwent an image exam and will be embezzled in the return game against Atlético-MG, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday, 27th, at 21:30h , at Arena Castelão, found the Sports THE PEOPLE.

Scorer of the third goal in the 3-0 victory over Athletico-PR, last Saturday, 23, for Serie A, the shirt 7 suffered a blow in the region in the clash and was substituted 28 minutes into the second half, giving way to Wellington Paulista. The goal scored over the Hurricane broke Robson’s 77-day fast without scoring.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

The attacker is using an orthopedic boot on his right foot and underwent an imaging exam in a hospital in the capital of Ceará to have a diagnosis of the injury. The 30-year-old player is already under the care of the Tricolor’s medical department and will be another casualty for the duel against Rooster.

In addition to Robson, forward Yago Pikachu has a suspected dislocation in his left shoulder, has started treatment and is also out of action, as well as defender Tinga is recovering from an injury to his left thigh. Lucas Crispim left the match against Athletico-PR with a muscle problem and became a doubt.

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will also be without defender Marcelo Benevenuto and midfielder Lucas Lima, who have already competed in the current edition of the national knockout for other teams – Botafogo-RJ and Palmeiras-SP, respectively.

With the setback by 4-0 in the first leg, at Mineirão, Fortaleza will have to beat Atlético-MG by five goals difference to advance to the Brazil Cup decision to face Flamengo-RJ or Athletico-PR. In case of victory by four goals, the decision will be on penalties. Galo, on the other hand, can lose up to three goals to qualify.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags