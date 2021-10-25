With Borja’s return and news in the delegation, see probable Grêmio, schedule and broadcast against Atlético-GO

Supported by a group of gremistas giving the last incentive, the Grêmio delegation traveled to Goiânia this Sunday for tomorrow’s game, at 20h, against Atlético-GO, having two main new features in the delegation: Miguel Borja, recovered from an ankle injury and the right-back Leonardo Gomes, who has not worked for the professional since September 2019.

There was an expectation on Pedro Geromel, but Grêmio has not yet released him for this game, although he has been training for the last few days. The tendency is for the defense to be formed by Paulo Miranda and Kannemann, as happened last Sunday against Juventude.

In the leaderboard, Grêmio is the 19th place with 26 points and can leave the relegation zone in case of victory and parallel results – check the required combination here.

Probable Guild

Brenno; Vanderson, Paulo Miranda, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Jean Pyerre and Alisson; Diego Souza (Borja).

Probable Atlético-GO

Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão and André Luís; Ronald, Zé Roberto and Janderson.

Schedule

Monday (25), at 8 pm, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, Castelo do Dragão, in Goiânia-GO.

Streaming

Premiere announces broadcast.

Arbitration

Caio Max Augusto Vieira, assisted by Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores. VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (quartet from Rio Grande do Norte).

Guild Related

