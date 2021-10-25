With deforestation, part of the Amazon reverses role and becomes a CO2 emitter – 10/25/2021

Areas in the Amazon are no longer places to absorb greenhouse gases and become responsible for emissions, transforming the role of the forest in the global ecosystem and increasing pressure on the Brazilian government, on the eve of the Climate Conference, in Glasgow.

The data is being published on Monday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which points out that the global concentration of greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere once again reached a new record last year, with the annual rate of above average increase for 2011-2020. This trend continued into 2021.

The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) reached 413.2 parts per million in 2020 and is 149% of the pre-industrial level. Methane (CH4) is 262% and nitrous oxide (N2O) is 123% of levels in 1750, when human activities began to upset the Earth’s natural balance.

About half of the CO2 emitted by human activities today remains in the atmosphere. The other half is absorbed by oceans and terrestrial ecosystems. But, according to the agency, this absorptive capacity is being affected, with strong implications for achieving the 2015 Paris Agreement targets, and will require adjustments in the schedule and in the size of the emission reduction commitments.

“The ongoing climate changes and related impacts, such as more frequent droughts and the increase in the occurrence and intensification of fires, can reduce the absorption of CO2 by terrestrial ecosystems”, he says.

Amazon

Such changes are already taking place, and the agency provides an example of the transition of the part of the Amazon from a place of carbon absorption to becoming a source of carbon.

Carbon dioxide is the most important greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, accounting for approximately 66% of the warming effect on the climate, mainly due to the combustion of fossil fuels and the production of cement.

According to the WMO, “tropical regions like the Amazon play an important role in the global carbon balance”. “The Amazon is home to the largest tropical rainforest on Earth, but, like other tropical regions, it has only some of the in situ observations needed to determine large-scale carbon fluxes,” he says.

The southeast region of the forest has the highest CO2 emissions to the atmosphere, followed by the northeast region. In contrast, western locations indicate an almost neutral or absorption carbon balance.

According to the agency, the data collection “indicates that the areas most affected by land use and land cover change show higher carbon emissions to the atmosphere.”

“The eastern regions of the Amazon have strong increases in dry season temperature, decreased precipitation, and historically large deforestation over the past 40 years, while western regions experience relatively low levels of human disturbance and climate trends in the dry season,” he says.

Pandemic

According to the agency, the economic slowdown during the covid-19 pandemic had no discernible impact on atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates, although there was a temporary decline in new emissions.

Global average concentrations of CO2 reached a new high of 413.2 ppm in 2020. The increase in CO2 from 2019 to 2020 was slightly less than 2018 to 2019, but higher than the average annual growth rate over the last decade. This is despite the drop of approximately 5.6% in CO2 emissions from fossil fuels in 2020, due to restrictions by covid-19.

“As long as emissions continue, global temperature will continue to rise,” he warns. “Given the long lifetime of CO2, the temperature level already observed will persist for several decades, even if emissions are quickly reduced to neutrality”, he notes. “In addition to rising temperatures, this means more weather extremes, including intense heat and rainfall, ice melt, sea level rise and ocean acidification, accompanied by far-reaching socioeconomic impacts,” he points out.

According to the agency, about half of the CO2 emitted by human activities today remains in the atmosphere. The other half is absorbed by oceans and terrestrial ecosystems.

Absorption

The agency further signaled concern that the ability of terrestrial and ocean ecosystems to act as absorption sites could become less effective in the future, thus reducing their ability to capture carbon dioxide and act as a buffer against further temperature rise.

For the organization, the document contains a strong scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26. “At the current pace of increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases, we will see a rise in temperature by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” said the WMO general secretary, Petteri Taalas. “We are too far out of the way,” he warns.

“The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere passed the 400 parts per million milestone in 2015. And just five years later, it surpassed 413 ppm. This is more than just a chemical formula and numbers on a graph. daily life and well-being, on the state of our planet and on the future of our children and grandchildren,” said Taalas.

“Carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean for even longer. The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer. and the sea level was 10-20 meters higher than it is now. But there weren’t 7.8 billion people then,” Taalas said.

“Many countries are now setting carbon neutral targets and COP26 is expected to see a dramatic increase in commitments. We need to turn our commitment into actions that will have an impact on the gases that drive climate change,” he argued. “We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transportation systems and our entire way of life.” The necessary changes are economically accessible and technically possible. There is no time to lose,” he said.