With Grêmio watching, Caso Pedro Henrique wins a new chapter

The STJD will have 60 days to evaluate the Pedro Henrique Case, with a deadline to be concluded on December 5th, when Brasileirão will be in its final stretch. Grêmio is keeping an eye on the situation and was one of the clubs that pressured the Supreme Court of Sports Justice to evaluate the case.

Why not play? Ex-Grêmio was sold for a fortune and hasn’t even opened yet

Best player in Serie B played at Grêmio until the beginning of this year

On Thursday (21), Sport forwarded its defense to the STJD. Then, the home attorney will evaluate the issue, which could end with the Pernambuco team losing 17 points in the Brazilian Championship. The maximum period is 60 days, but the decision can be made earlier, either with a complaint or the case being closed.

“The manifestations and the request of the clubs will be forwarded to the Attorney designated to conclude the analysis, who will decide whether to denounce Sport for the irregular selection of the athlete Pedro Henrique or to archive the case. The deadline for completion is 60 days, counted from the receipt of the NI in the STJD of Football”, says the note from the STJD.

In case of termination, then there will be a judgment to decide what will be the penalty applied. In fact, the CBF has already taken a stand against punishment and stated that there is no irregularity in the squads of defender Pedro Henrique.

Understand the Pedro Henrique Case

The Brasileirão regulations prevent players with more than six games from switching clubs and playing in the tournament for another team during the season.

Pedro Henrique, who belongs to Internacional, played five times for the Brasileirão and twice was on the bench, taking a yellow card. This is where the problem lies.

These two yellows count in the sumula, totaling seven game participations. But, in the view of CBF and Sport, this cannot be considered.

Sport is one of the teams that fights against relegation and if they lose 17 points, they may be even behind Chapecoense.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF