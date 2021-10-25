With ‘Libertadores atmosphere’ and bottled drinks in Neymar, PSG and Olympique de Marseille tie in the French superclassic

Classic Olympique Marseille x PSG was very busy and had two goals disallowed, but ended up even 0-0

In a very busy classic, marked by moments of tension, Marseille Olympics and PSG tied for 0 to 0, this Sunday, at the Velódrome stadium, in Marseille, for the 11th round of the French Championship.

The two teams hit the net: Paris with ex-Santos Luan Peres (own goal) and Olympique, with Milik. However, the two goals were rightly disallowed for offside after intervention by the VAR.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free!

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

the right-back Hakimi was sent off in the middle of the 2nd half, but the hosts were unable to take advantage of their numerical advantage.

As expected, the duel between the French arch-rivals also had many regrettable scenes caused by the fans of Marseille.

In two moments, the game had to be stopped by refereeing after the fans threw bottles at the striker Neymar during corner charges (see below).

The Brazilian also drew attention for making a face of few friends when he was replaced by Wijnaldum, in the final minutes of the match.

Championship status

With the result, PSG will 28 stitches and goes on leadership gives Call 1, with a 7 advantage over the Lens.

Already Olympique arrives at 18 stitches and is in 4th, with one point less than the nice.

Neymar is shielded during corner in Olympique vs PSG CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The guy: Under

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The Turkish striker never sins by default when he is on the field.

During the match, he fought a lot and tried plays for the right and the left.

It’s true that he lost some good chances inside the area, but the fact is that Ünder always fights a lot.

Using his speed, he still managed to dig Hakimi’s expulsion from the PSG.

He stayed on the field until the final minutes of the match, being replaced by Gerson, formerly of Flamengo.

It was bad: Hakimi



1 Related

As has been common in PSG games, it left a lot of space on its back.

Halfway through the 2nd half, Olympique explored this situation well, and the Moroccan fell into the trap.

While running to try to score Ünder, Hakimi knocked the Turk down at the edge of the area and got a direct red card.

With their expulsion, Paris played a good part of the complementary stage with one less and almost got into trouble.

Became Liberators!

During the 1st period, a scene involving Neymar caught my attention. When trying to take a corner, the Brazilian became a target for bottles tossed by the Olympique de Marseille fans, having to be protected by the shields of the French police.

The moment was very reminiscent of classic Libertadores moments…

In the 2nd half, the situation reoccurred, and the Olympique players themselves had to ask the fans to stop with the bottles.

upcoming games

Marseille return to the field on Wednesday, at 4 pm (GMT), against nice, for the Call 1, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

On the other hand, PSG plays on Friday, at 4 pm, against Lille, also for the French Championship, with broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Marseille Olympique 0 x 0 Paris Saint-Germain

GOALS: None

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE: Pau López; Rongier (De la Fuente), Saliba, Caleta-Car and Luan Peres; Kamara (Pape Gueye), Guendouzi and Payet; Lirola, Ünder (Gerson) and Milik (Bamba Dieng) Technician: Jorge Sampaoli

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Keylor Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Verratti (Ghana Gueye) and Di María (Kehrer); Messi, Neymar (Wijnaldum) and Mbappé Technician: Mauricio Pochettino