With low back pain, Roberto Jefferson is seen in the prison emergency room; framework is stable – Policy

RIO – The national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, who has been imprisoned since August 13 in Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8, in the Gericinó complex (west of Rio), complained of “pain in the lower back” (lower part of the spine) and needed medical care this Saturday, 23. According to the state secretariat of Penitentiary Administration of Rio (SEAP), the former -Federal deputy was seen at the Emergency Room Hamilton Agostinho and “will continue to be observed, after medical advice”. Next Tuesday, 26, he will undergo an ultrasound exam, the folder said. Jefferson is “lucid, verbalizing and his clinical picture is stable,” according to Seap.

The national vice president of the PTB, Graciela Nienov, posted on his Twitter profile this Sunday morning, 24th, that “Roberto Jefferson had to be admitted to the prison hospital, with high fever (39°C), low blood pressure (09/5), tachycardia (110bpm) , pain on palpation in the liver region (and) accumulation of fluid in the legs”. She cries out for prayers “so he can get out of this.”

Graciela, who in her Twitter presentation calls herself Roberto Jefferson’s “right-hand man,” wrote Saturday night that “our leader was taken to the prison hospital” and that “his transfer needs to be done urgently to (the hospital) Samaritan, because Seap said it is unable to treat him”. This is not what the secretariat says in the released statement. “It only depends on the minister Alexander (of Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court), let’s pray for God to enter your heart”, concludes Graciela.

Jefferson was arrested by order of Moraes, as part of the survey that investigates the dissemination of fake news and virtual militias. The PTB president’s defense asked for the prison to be converted into a house, but it was not granted. Transfer to a private hospital was also requested, but until this Sunday there has been no response.

This Sunday afternoon, in a new post on Twitter, Graciela complained about the “abandonment that he (Roberto Jefferson) is suffering” and cast a doubt: “Is it by chance or thought?” The PTB president is said to be disappointed by President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged lack of effort to get him out of prison.