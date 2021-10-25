With sixth place, Rebeca Andrade ends participation in the World Gymnastics Championship | Sport



In her third final, Rebeca Andrade fell right at the beginning of the presentation on the crossbar and was sixth – AFP

One day after making history by winning a gold medal in the vault and a silver medal in the uneven bars at the Gymnastics World Championship, Rebeca Andrade played in the crossbar final this Sunday, in Kitakyushu, Japan, and finished in sixth place, with 12,500 points . After falling early in the show, she managed to recover, but the fall took her chances of fighting for another medal.

In addition to the Brazilian, another five of a total of nine finalists suffered falls, and the three that did not fall formed the podium. Japanese Urara Ashikawa scored 14,200 points and took home the gold, while German Pauline Schäfer took silver, adding 13,800, and Japanese Mai Murakimi had 13,733 points to win bronze.

Even without being among the top three placed on the crossbar, Rebeca was satisfied, not least because she was not singled out as the favorite. Anyway, she had the best placement of a Brazilian in the apparatus in World Cup disputes, equaling the feat of Flávia Saraiva, sixth placed in the Stuttgart edition, in 2019.

“In gymnastics, anything can happen, both the exceptional hit and the mistake that we don’t want. But we have to keep a firm head, keep with a safe series, because it makes a lot of difference. Even with a fall, you can finish in a good position. I finished sixth, and I’m very happy. In a device that I’m more insecure about and I managed to get to the final, I managed to perform well. , Rebeca said in an interview with SporTV channel.

Thus, the 22-year-old gymnast leaves Japan, where she had already made history by winning two medals at the Olympics, consecrated as one of the biggest names in Brazilian sport today. The gold medal won on Saturday, in the jump dispute, was her first in a Worlds. Later, when she won silver in the parallel bars, she became the first Brazilian to get two medals in the same Worlds.

This Sunday, Brazil was also reintroduced by Caio Souza, who participated in the final of the parallels. He scored 14,566 points and said goodbye to the dispute with seventh place. The race had Hu Xuwei in first place and Shi Cong in second, both Chinese, followed by Filipino Carlos Yulo.