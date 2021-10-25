With suspicion of dislocation, Pikachu predicts a quick return to the Fortress: “Nothing serious”

Scorer of one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Athletico-PR, last Saturday night, 23, at Arena Castelão, for the 28th round of Serie A, winger Yago Pikachu left the field in the first half with an injury in the left shoulder. With suspicion of dislocation, the player underwent examination, is already undergoing treatment and posted on social networks that should be available again soon.

On minute 39, in a ball dispute with Christian, the Lion 22 shirt fell on the lawn over his arm and received medical attention. Unable to remain in the match, he was replaced by Lucas Crispim and sent to the locker room to start treatment.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The right wing has already undergone an imaging exam and is awaiting the result, but there is a suspicion of dislocation at the site. Meanwhile, it is already under the care of the club’s medical department. With a sling on his arm, he posted a photo saying it was “nothing serious” and will be back “soon”.

Ala Yago Pikachu, from Fortaleza, posted a photo after suffering a shoulder injury (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

One of Fortaleza’s main offensive weapons this season, Pikachu has eight goals in the Brasileirão and shares the squad’s artillery in the competition with striker Robson. Faced with the Hurricane, the 22 shirt hit a strong kick from outside the area to overcome Bento and hit the net.

Even before the injury, the 29-year-old from Pará was already missing the Tricolor for the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-MG, next Wednesday, 27, at 21:30, at Castelão. The wing received the third yellow card in the 4-0 defeat, last Wednesday, 20th, and will have to serve an automatic suspension.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags