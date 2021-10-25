With the end of the rotation of students, municipal schools in SP can receive 100% of students from this Monday | São Paulo

The municipal schools in the city of São Paulo will allow 100% of students to attend as of this Monday (25th). The city hall also suspended the requirement of minimum distance between students in the municipal network.

Unlike the state government, which requires face-to-face feedback from network students, municipal network students are not required to return to attending schools in person, since, according to a municipal law, physical presence is optional during the pandemic.

However, parents who prefer to keep their children at home will have to sign a term and be responsible for pedagogical monitoring at home, which includes taking lessons and watching videos.

“There will no longer be rotation in municipal schools. Therefore, all students can be assisted every day,” said Fernando Padula, municipal secretary of Education, on October 14th.

According to Padula, only 19 schools in the network will not be able to suspend rotation and return to full occupancy of students.

“Of the 1,500 schools, we have 19 schools with physical problems. In these, of course, we will not attend to students in person, students will continue with online assistance. The Department of Works is bidding for these works and these interventions. Some schools there are some rooms, others, the school as a whole”, he pointed out.