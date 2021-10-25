With the expectation of an end to the veto, the Minister of Agriculture should not travel to China

With the positive expectations of the Brazilian government, the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, should not travel to China this week in an attempt to end the embargo of the Asian country on Brazilian meat.

According to reports made to CNN Brasil by the minister’s aides, she decided to remain at least for the time being in Brazil, waiting for a response from the Chinese government on the latest request made by the Brazilian administration.

Last week, the minister sent a letter to Chinese authorities offering to travel to the Asian country to discuss in person the veto of Brazilian meat, which has lasted for seven weeks.

The expectation of government aides is for her to travel to China this week.

Last Thursday (21), however, the minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, told Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França that the impasse should be resolved quickly.

On Wednesday (20), the Ministry of Agriculture authorized Brazilian meat producers to store animal protein that would be destined for China in refrigerated containers.

To avoid the accumulation of production, the folder also advised Brazilian slaughterhouses to sell beef on the domestic market or to other countries that import the product.

Brazil voluntarily stopped exporting meat to China, its biggest market, at the beginning of September, after the confirmation of two cases of mad cow disease in two factories.

Later, however, even with the control of cases in Brazil, the interruption was maintained by the Asian country.