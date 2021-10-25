With the unstable scenario, dozens of companies postpone going public

Dozens of companies have postponed their plans to go public on the Brazilian stock exchange. Altogether, there are more than 70 companies that tried to capitalize this year, but were forced to postpone their entry into the stock market.

With greater volatility due to rising inflation, rising interest rates and doubts about the pace of economic recovery due to the fiscal uncertainty that emerged during the week with the government announcing the breaking of the spending ceiling, it forced the candidates to make an offer initial public offering (IPO) to put its plans on hold.

The group of companies that should debut on the Stock Exchange only in 2022 includes well-known names such as the Bluefit gym chain, the snack manufacturer Dori and the Madero restaurant chain. The list also includes Nadir Figueiredo, known for the traditional American cups, Lupo and Grupo Cortel, from the funeral sector.

“Many companies will go into a waiting period to see what happens. We should see a significant decrease in offers by the end of the year,” said Eduardo Miras, head of Citi’s investment bank in Brazil.

According to the president of the brokerage firm BGC Liquidez, Erminio Lucci, the suspension of offers is due to the volatility of the external and internal markets, in addition to the increase in the cost of capital due to the rise in interest rates, which reduce investors’ appetite for risky assets. .

“In addition to the uncertainties caused by the 2022 election, the constant political noise, there is the uncertainty about economic growth for the coming year.” With this, unlike the first half of the year, when equity funds were receiving a lot of money from investors, now the resources are directed to fixed income.

However, even if the pace of debuts on the Brazilian stock exchange slows down, the year is already a record for issues, surpassing last year’s total. In all, there were more than 70 stock offerings, most of them first-time, with a volume that already exceeded R$ 140 billion, against R$ 117 billion last year, considering here only the transactions carried out on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Even so, the window for issues is not closed, says Pedro Mesquita, XP partner responsible for the investment bank. “Some IPOs aimed at institutional investors are still going to take place, as well as offers from companies already listed.”

In these operations specifically, the launch of offers occurs only when there is a firm demand for funds, for example, but individuals are left out.

Roderick Greenless, global head of Itaú BBA’s investment bank, said the institution advises clients who have already applied for registration with the regulatory agency, the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), to follow up with the application to become a publicly-held company, even if it does not issue shares.

With the registration, when the market is more favorable, the company can launch an offer focused on individuals. “It is not because the market has deteriorated that the company has to give up. An IPO is part of the company’s strategic plan.”

Companies that fell in shares are targeted for acquisitions

Two groups of companies in different situations could become targets for acquisitions in the coming months. The first is formed by a line of dozens of companies that got by the way in the process of going public, frustrated by the volatility of the market. Another includes companies that debuted on the stock exchange amid market euphoria but saw their shares plummet in the face of increased risk aversion on the part of investors.

In retail, Grupo Avenida and e-commerce Privalia are some of the examples of companies that are already probing possible options for capitalization after giving up their initial stock offerings (IPO), according to Estadão.

“We see a good opportunity for acquisitions in these IPOs that got in the way. We can see both operations with strategic investors and funds, which can replace the IPO strategy”, said Diogo Aragão, head of mergers and acquisitions at Bank of America.

thud

According to the executive, another type of company that has become the focus of attention is one in which the stock price has suffered a strong impact since the IPO, as happened with some technology companies. “Several of these companies were already on the radar and opted for a solo flight with the IPO. Now it may be that some are considering looking for an investor,” said Aragão.

Examples are already starting to appear. The energy trading holding Comerc, which was about to go public and had, despite the enormous volatility, demand to complete its offer, got better conditions in an M&A – and ended up being sold to Vibra, formerly BR Distribuidora.

Among the companies that managed to make the IPO, but that ended up becoming an acquisition target, is the technology sector Mosaico, which owns the Buscapé website, which was sold to BTG Pactual’s Pan bank, a transaction announced last month.

With companies setting out to consolidate their markets, the year is already a record when it comes to mergers and acquisitions in Brazil. This year it has already surpassed the total number of transactions from last year, according to the PwC consultancy, when a little more than a thousand operations were registered in Brazil, according to the survey. The projection is that the year will have 1.4 thousand transactions. According to Leonardo Dell’Oso, a partner at PwC, it will be the largest volume in history.