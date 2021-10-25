With US$ 40 million, Duna has Warner’s best debut in the pandemic

Dune did well on its North American box office debut. the movie of Dennis Villeneuve earned US$ 40.1 million, occupying the first place in the ranking.

It was Warner Bros.’s best debut. in the country since the beginning of the pandemic — and the hybrid launch model, with simultaneous debuts in cinema and on HBO Max. The previous record was of Godzilla vs. Kong, which had made $31.7 million on its debut.

Dune it also hit another important mark this weekend, surpassing the US$ 200 million collected worldwide.

The ranking

In American theaters, just below Dune stayed Halloween Kills, $14.5 million raised in its second week on display. The third place went to 007: No Time to Die, with US$ 11.8 million.

Complete the top 5 Venom: Time of Carnage, with US$ 9.10 million, and the new animation ron bugado, with US$ 7.3 million.

See below the complete ranking of the North American box office: