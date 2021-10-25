With US$ 40 million, Duna has Warner’s best debut in the pandemic

Dune did well on its North American box office debut. the movie of Dennis Villeneuve earned US$ 40.1 million, occupying the first place in the ranking.
It was Warner Bros.’s best debut. in the country since the beginning of the pandemic — and the hybrid launch model, with simultaneous debuts in cinema and on HBO Max. The previous record was of Godzilla vs. Kong, which had made $31.7 million on its debut.
Dune it also hit another important mark this weekend, surpassing the US$ 200 million collected worldwide.
The ranking
In American theaters, just below Dune stayed Halloween Kills, $14.5 million raised in its second week on display. The third place went to 007: No Time to Die, with US$ 11.8 million.
Complete the top 5 Venom: Time of Carnage, with US$ 9.10 million, and the new animation ron bugado, with US$ 7.3 million.
See below the complete ranking of the North American box office:
1
1
Dune
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$40.1
two
two
Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$14.5
3
3
007 – No Time to Die
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$11.8
4
4
Venom: Time of Carnage
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$9.1
5
5
ron bugado
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$7.3
6
6
The Addams Family 2
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$4.3
7
7
The Last Duel
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$2.1
8
8
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$2.0
9
9
The French Chronicle
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$1.3
10
10
Free Guy: Taking Control
Box office
October 22nd to 24th
$0.25
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo