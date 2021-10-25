Work on the complex that will house the Unimed Costa Oeste hospital should start in January in Marechal Rondon – O Presente

Share tweet Share

Anyone passing through the area that will receive the complex that will house the Unimed Costa Oeste hospital, on the extension of Avenida Írio Jacob Welp, near the Anel Viário de Marechal Cândido Rondon, can see a movement in the place.

The area has already been walled off and, according to businessman Daniel Felipe Niedermeyer, partner-owner of Blume Administradora de Bens – the company that will build the complex, the forecast is for the project to start in January. “We are starting the construction site”, he informed O Presente.

An area of ​​20 thousand square meters will house the health complex (Photo: Maria Cristina Kunzler/OP)

COMPLEX

The Unimed General Hospital (HGU) is part of a health complex that will cover an area of ​​20 thousand square meters. With an estimated investment of more than R$90 million, the project will have a pharmacy, an apart-hotel, restaurant, convenience store, cafeteria, a bank branch, a seven-story building with medical clinics, clinical analysis laboratory, health clinic. vaccine, in addition to an imaging center (tomography, resonance, ultrasound, endoscopy).

The complex’s parking lot will have a capacity for 215 vehicles, while the hospital’s parking lot is designed for 80 cars.

FACADE

On the 12th, Unimed Costa Oeste presented the facade of the Unimed General Hospital, which will be built in Marechal Rondon.

“More than a conceptual and functional architecture, the cooperative wants to express in all the details of the new project the excellent standards in service and service that place Unimed Costa Oeste among the most highly rated cooperatives in Brazil”, stated in the message of the presentation of the project facade.

The HGU in Marechal Rondon will occupy an area of ​​5.1 thousand square meters, comprising 30 beds, operating rooms and emergency care. The services will be of low to medium complexity. In addition, the hospital will have an outpatient clinic and an exclusive area for occupational health.

As Unimed has a hospital in Toledo that is equipped with intensive care units (ICU), at first, in Marechal Rondon there will be no ICU. However, the medical cooperative will have a mobile ICU available to move patients to the city of Toledo.

The hospital can be expanded up to five times the initial projected size, if there is demand, as well as there can be ICU beds depending on the flow of patients.

Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon will occupy an area of ​​5.1 thousand square meters (Photos: Disclosure)



