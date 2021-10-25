Works by Picasso are sold for over R$620 million in Las Vegas

A selection of 11 works by Pablo Picasso was auctioned in Las Vagas for more than US$110 million (R$621.5 million at the current price). Part of the MGM Resorts Collection, the works were a registered trademark at the “Picasso” restaurant of the Bellagio Hotel. The establishment, which has 5 Michelin stars, is inspired by the artist’s life and work. The main attraction of Saturday’s auction, organized by Sotheby’s, was “Femme au beret rouge-orange” or “Woman in a Reddish-Orange Hat,” a 1938 portrait of Picasso’s lover and muse Marie-Thérèse Walter. 1 in 3 “Femme au béret rouge-orange” or “Woman in a reddish-orange hat”, 1938.

Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts

two in 3 “Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs” – Cubist inspiration from the early 1940s.

Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts

3 in 3 “Aiguière – Visage”

Credit: Courtesy of Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts

The Spanish artist’s affair with Walter lasted from the late 1920s to the 1930s, and she gave birth to her daughter Maya in 1935. Portraits by Picasso are characterized by vivid colors and a sense of intimacy.

Initially estimated to be sold for between $20 and $30 million by Sotheby’s, the work ended up being auctioned for more than $40 million.

Picasso, who lived from 1881 until 1973 and spent much of his adult life in France, is often dubbed the founding father of the Cubist style of painting – and “Femme au beret rouge-orange” bears some similarities to his later famous portraits of his mistress Dora Maar.

The auction also featured two Cubist-inspired still lifes from the early 1940s, during World War II: “Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs“, sold for US$ 16.6 million, and “Nature death aux fleurs et au compotier“, auctioned for $8.3 million.

Already “homme et infant“, or “Man and Child,” defined by Sotheby’s as a work that defines “his spontaneous style and his role as a father,” sold for just over $24 million.

However, it was the less important works that far exceeded his estimates, with the 1962 painted terracotta “Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe” – inspired by Edouard Manet’s 1863 painting of the same name – sold for more than four times its highest value ever.

The auction also included a white jar with three faces carved into its surface. The work, produced by Picasso in 1954, was valued at between $60,000 and $80,000, but was fetched for $315,000.

A few other items also reveal intimate details about Picasso’s life and work – such as a ceramic tile showing the window of his “La Californie” workshop, overlooking the sea in Cannes, southern France.

In an August press release, MGM said the auction would help “deep diversity and inclusion” in its art collection. Part of the profits will be invested in the art market, according to Sotheby’s.

A spokesman for MGM said the collection still contains 12 other works of art by Picasso, which will replace the items auctioned off at Bellagio’s “Picasso” restaurant.

(Translated text. Read the original here)