World War II veteran meets three Italian brothers he saved in 1944 | Look how nice it is

More than seven decades separate the fraternal embrace between the American Martin Adler and the Italian brothers Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi from the black and white photo that Martin kept in his house as a war treasure.

At the end of August, at age 97, former soldier Martin Adler traveled to Bologna, Italy, to finally fulfill his desire to reunite with the Italian brothers he saved during World War II.

The historic reunion was made possible by Adler’s daughter. Determined to help her father in his old desire, she posted the photo on social media and told that story. An Italian journalist found the publication, became interested in it and agreed to help.

Specializing in World War II, the journalist was able to identify the regiment and the location of Martin at the time by a detail in the photo. So he found the Naldi brothers and put the four of them in contact.

1944, an almost tragedy

Martin Adler, ex-WWII soldier, receives a kiss from sisters Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi — Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP

It was October 1944, in the town of Cassano di Monterenzio, south of Bologna, when the allied countries were making an offensive in the region. Soldiers carried out a door-to-door search behind German military personnel.

They were cautious when they saw an object that looked like a covered bucket move. Immediately, they prepared to shoot her, thinking she was a hidden German.

The two soldiers were at gunpoint when a desperate woman appeared and stepped in front of them. She cried and shouted “bambini, bambini, bambini”, which means children in Italian.

Two girls and a boy jumped, startled, from their hiding place. It was actually a crib protected with wicker by the mother when she saw the military action.

Adler then lowered the gun and directed his colleague to do the same. Then he took the photo with the children and the moment was immortalized. In the old photo, he appears smiling beside the three, impeccably dressed. The same joy was registered now. “Look at my smile,” he said excitedly.

The veteran says the fearless mother is the real heroine of the story. “Can you imagine throwing yourself in front of a gun and yelling at soldiers?” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Amidst the terrifying memories of the war, those three children were some of the few good memories the veteran kept from that time. And this memory helped him during the crises and nightmares caused by war traumas.

Giuliana Naldi, the youngest of the brothers, remembers the moment. She remembers going upstairs and seeing them smile with relief that they hadn’t fired, but she was so small that she didn’t realize, that day, how dangerous she was.