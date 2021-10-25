World War II veteran meets three Italian brothers he saved in 1944 | Look how nice it is

More than seven decades separate the fraternal embrace between Martin and brothers Bruno, Mafalda and Giuliana Naldi from the black and white photo that Martin kept in his home as a treasure of war.

At the end of August, at age 97, former soldier Martin Adler traveled to Bologna, Italy, to finally fulfill his desire to reunite with the Italian brothers he saved during World War II.

The historic reunion was made possible by Adler’s daughter. Determined to help her father in his old desire, she posted the photo on social media and told the story. An Italian journalist found the publication, became interested in the story and agreed to help.

Specializing in World War II, the journalist was able to identify Martin’s regiment and location from a detail in the photo. So he found the Naldi brothers and put the four of them in contact.

1944, an almost tragedy

It was October 1944, in the town of Cassano di Monterenzio, south of Bologna, when the allied countries were making an offensive in the region. Soldiers carried out a door-to-door search behind German military personnel.

They were cautious when they saw an object that looked like a covered bucket move. Immediately, they prepared to shoot him, thinking he was a hidden German.

The two soldiers had their weapons at the ready when a desperate woman appeared and stood in front of the rifles. She cried and shouted “bambini, bambini, bambini”, which means children in Italian.

Two girls and a boy jumped, startled, from their hiding place. It was, in fact, a crib protected with wicker by the mother when she saw the military action.

Adler then lowered the gun and directed his colleague to do the same. Then he took the photo with the children and the moment was immortalized. In the old photo, he appears smiling beside the three, impeccably dressed. The same joy was registered now. “Look at my smile,” he said excitedly.

The veteran says the fearless mother is the real heroine of the story. “Can you imagine throwing yourself in front of a gun and yelling at soldiers?” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Among the terrifying memories of the war, those three children were some of the few fond memories the veteran keeps from that time. And who helped him during crises and nightmares caused by war traumas.