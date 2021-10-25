Worlds 2021: DAMWON Kia overruns MAD Lions to reach semifinals

This Sunday (24) the DAMWON Kia showed the reason for being one of the favorites to win the Worlds 2021. The team ran over the MAD Lions 3-0 and qualified for the semifinals, in which he will face his fellow countryman T1.

Game 1

Continue after advertising

The first game was totally dominated by DAMWON Kia, who didn’t let MAD Lions even click. Canyon gave Lee Sin a show and led his team in a smooth victory, whose match lasted 29 minutes.

game 2

Despite the mishap in Game 1, MAD Lions returned well for the second game and managed to put their game pace. The team had the advantage and seemed to be heading towards victory, with a great performance from Elyoya and his Jarvan.

However, little by little DAMWON showed itself very mechanically and was able to neutralize the enemies. After an ace at 35 minutes, the team managed to win and secured the 2-0.

Khan is simply DEVASTATING! ⚡ A @DWGKIA turn the game over the @MADLions_EN and opens 2-0 in the series!#Worlds2021 LIVE 🔴 https://t.co/39UJYQGw8g | https://t.co/A7ZSPZMdYc pic.twitter.com/b5xsEmRryy — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 24, 2021

Game 3

The third game was the most ‘messy’ between the two teams. DAMWON Kia started by dominating the game and giving Khan an advantage in the upper lane, but they ended up making a lot of mistakes and making the MAD Lions hold the game.

Little by little the lions got stronger and seemed to be ready to turn the game around, but on 39 minutes the South Koreans got tired of “playing” and ended the game and the series.

undefeated! 💪 THE @DWGKIA applies a 3-0 on the @MADLions_EN and advances to the semifinals of the #Worlds2021! LIVE 🔴 https://t.co/39UJYQGw8g | https://t.co/A7ZSPZMdYc pic.twitter.com/pvoYqQFFdR — CBLOL (@CBLOL) October 24, 2021

See full stats for the DWG vs MAD match on our matches page.

O Worlds 2021 will return on Monday (25) with the game between Gen.G and Cloud9. See what the knockout matches will be and check out the full coverage of the LoL World Cup here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.