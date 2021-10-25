Worlds 2021: Dates, times and games for the semifinals of the LoL Worlds

We are reaching the final stretch of worlds 2021, the League of Legends world. Now there are only four teams left that will fight for two spots in the tournament final, scheduled for November 6th.

On the one hand we will have the confrontation of the compatriots DAMWON KIA (current world champion) and T1 (three-time world champion), while on the other we will have the Gen.G against China’s last hope, the EDG.

Worlds 2021 semifinal dates and matches

History of the semifinalist teams of the LoL 2021 World Cup

T1

T1 came from an excellent Group Stage, in which they only lost one match to EDG in the first week. The team is showing constant evolution in their game, and in the quarter-finals they overcame Hanwha Life 3-0.

DAMWON Kia

DAMWON Kia is the team to beat in the LoL World Cup, and quoted as the favorite to win the tournament. They are unbeaten so far, having gone 6-0 in the Group Stage and beating the MAD Lions 3-0 in the quarterfinals. DK’s dominance is such that so far they haven’t lost a single inhibitor in the competition.



EDG

EDG is the current LPL champion and arrived with high expectations from Chinese fans. The team started well, but didn’t have a good second round in the Group Stage and finished 4-2. In the playoffs they were the team that had the toughest series, but managed to defeat the RNG, also from the LPL, by 3-2.



Gen.G

Gen.G is still unknown for many. They participated in the most disputed group of the tournament (D), which even had a quadruple draw. The South Korean team passed in first place after beating Team Liquid and MAD Lions in the tiebreakers, and during the quarter-finals they dominated Cloud9.