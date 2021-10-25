Worlds 2021: “It will be decided who will play the best lane”, says ShowMaker about duel with Faker

DAMWON KIA beat MAD Lions this Sunday (24), by 3-0 in a match valid for the Quarter Finals of the Worlds 2021. After the match, the cast of LCK champions, in addition to the coaching staff, spoke about their unbeaten record and also about the long-awaited semifinals clash between DK and T1.

See stats for the series between DK 3×0 MAD Lions.

ShowMaker, one of the pillars of Seed 1 in South Korea, was asked precisely about his next series at the Worlds, where he will face the three-time world champion, Faker: “He is an excellent player, I believe the game will be decided on who plays the best. lane”.

Despite high expectations, DK hunter Canyon doesn’t want to think about early finals or the possibility of DAMWON being the title favorite. He prefers to focus on what he believes is the most important game at the moment, the semi-finals.

Regardless of the opponent we face in a possible final, I don’t think we can keep thinking about it, but focus on the semi that we have in front of us. At the moment, what matters is defeating T1.

ShowMaker agrees: “I’m with Canyon on this one, it’s no use if we don’t focus and we don’t make it through the semifinal we have.”

The supporter, BeryL, also follows this down-to-earth line, saying that since his beginning in the organization, when it was still just called DAMWON, his individual level has improved a lot. “We are used to playing against T1 at LCK, but internationally, now the semifinals will be our first time. We need to be connected, as they are a very good team and are in a great moment.”

DK 9-0 at Worlds 2021

After going through the Worlds 2021 Group Stage undefeated with six wins, DAMWON Kia extended their unbeaten run by beating MAD 3-0, putting them in a unique position, reaching the semi-finals without losing a single match in the tournament.

For sniper Ghost, being faced with the possibility of being world champion without losing a game is exciting, but he admits: “The teams that are left are very strong and this will be very difficult. Still, it’s a challenge I want to overcome.”

KkOma’s reunion with Faker and T1

Now on the international stage, the former T1 coach, kkOma, will be reunited with his old team, now on the other side, representing DK. The coach became the most victorious in the history of competitive LoL, largely because of his victorious passage through the old SKT, where they won several LCK titles, but mainly, three world titles.

Even with all this history, Kkoma claims not to care about the past. He just says he wants to focus on winning the next game, in a speech similar to what his players showed at the press conference.

With the results until this Sunday (24), we already have one of the semifinals decided, between T1 and DK. The other semifinal will be known tomorrow, when Gen.G faces Cloud9 for the last berth in the next phase, where the winner faces EDG.

