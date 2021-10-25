Wuhan Marathon is postponed because of Covid-19

The Wuhan Marathon, which was supposed to take place today (24), was postponed without warning because of the increase in Covid-19 infection cases in several cities in China. The Chinese government said 26 new cases of coronavirus were found in the country on Sunday. On Friday (22), 28 new infections were registered, 15 more than the day before.







“Due to the recent confirmed local cases of new coronary pneumonia in many places in China, to prevent the spread of the epidemic and effectively protect people’s lives and health, the organizing committee decided that the 2021 Wuhan Marathon, scheduled to be held in October 24, 2021, will be postponed until further notice, “states the organization’s note. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the race.”

The first case of Covid-19 in the world was discovered in the capital of Hubei province in December 2019, making the city of Wuhan the first in the world to enter a strict blockade.

Chinese authorities instituted the “Covid-19 Zero” plan with the implementation of measures to contain virus infections, such as mass testing of the population and carrying out targeted blockades.

The Wuhan Marathon had 26,000 registered runners in the distances of 42km and 21km. A new date for the event has not yet been set, which was also postponed last year due to the global health crisis.

With the postponement of the Wuhan Marathon, the 40th edition of the Beijing Marathon, next weekend, could also be postponed, according to the “Beijing Daily”.

Authorities also recently announced the suspension of inter-provincial tour groups in five areas where cases have been detected, including Beijing. “The risk that the outbreak will spread further is increasing,” warned National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng.

Some cities, including Gansu provincial capital, Lanzhou, and parts of Inner Mongolia have also suspended bus and taxi services, officials said.

Beijing, which is due to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games from February 4 of next year and is currently running test events, has stepped up mass testing after four cases of the coronavirus were identified in one of its districts.

This Wednesday (27), Beijing the 100 days before the Winter Olympics, which should start on February 4th. Organizers admitted earlier this month that they “face a lot of pressure” because of Covid-19.

The next Games could be the most restricted mass sporting event since the pandemic began.

One of the measures already defined for the Games is that there will be no foreign spectators. In addition, a vaccination certificate for the public is mandatory and those who are not fully immunized will have to quarantine for 21 days. The same criterion applies to all athletes.

Authorities are offering booster vaccines against the disease in Beijing and surrounding regions.

Persons aged 18 and over who have received Chinese two-dose vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, including those who participate, organize or work in Games facilities, would be eligible for the additional injection.

To get rid of a new outbreak, which is associated with a group of tourists, Chinese authorities have closed schools, canceled hundreds of flights and increased mass testing.

According to AFP, the new outbreak was attributed to an elderly couple who were in a group of other tourists. They had started the trip in Shanghai before heading to Xi’an, Gansu Province and Inner Mongolia. (Yuri Totti)