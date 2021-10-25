Xiaomi 12 to debut full recharge in just 20 minutes | Cell phone

For that, the next generation of the Chinese brand’s premium cell phone must have a battery of 5,000 mAh – 400 mAh more than the one present in the Mi 11. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 – which abandoned the Mi acronym – must bring a recharge fast 120 Watt HyperCharge, which is already present in the 11T Pro model.
🔎 Team invades iPhone 13 Pro in record time and wins R$1 million
Supposed images of Xiaomi 12, which still has no confirmed release date — Photo: Reproduction/GizChina
Previous speculation said that the Xiaomi 12 could come with a 200W power charger, but this is unlikely to be confirmed yet. Specifications in this regard are not discarded, but should only appear in future releases from 2022 onwards.
The expectation is that the Chinese brand’s premium cell phone will be launched in December 2021 with news such as the new set of rear cameras, which should bring three 50-megapixel sensors. The processor must be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898. It is noteworthy that none of this information has been confirmed by Xiaomi and, therefore, should only be seen as rumors.
Xiaomi 12 will be the successor of Mi 11 (photo) — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi
Xiaomi abandoned the Mi acronym in August 2021, after 10 years of use. According to a company spokesman at the time, the measure aims to “unify the global presence of the brand”, which already appears among the three largest cell phone manufacturers on the planet, alongside Samsung and Apple.
With information from Gizchina