Xiaomi confirms 4 enviable features for Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi prepares to introduce a new range of cheap and good smartphones on October 28th – the generation Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. This new generation will comprise at least the Redmi Note 11 models as well as the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

However, we have witnessed the gradual confirmation of its main technical characteristics. Indeed, after the last confirmation, by the hand of Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, we now have four new official confirmations for these Android smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 range of smartphones arrives on October 28

First, we learn that the new generation of cost-effective smartphones will use the linear vibrating motors. This may seem innocuous, but it will radically change the way smartphones are used, bringing them closer to the high end.

More specifically, when using this type of motors (X-axis) to improve the feedback vibrating phone we now have the same feeling of use that we usually find in more expensive smartphones. For some users the difference will be important.

In fact, according to Redmi’s executive Lu Weibing, this type of engine has the following advantages:

Strong vibratory response when writing. We will have a similar feel to a mechanical keyboard when typing on the phone.

Response is faster, with virtually no lag between touching the screen, registering the screen and vibrating sensation.

Greater versatility of vibratory feedback, which can deliver a smooth, or intense, and all-encompassing vibration.

Second, the presence of the NFC connection in the Redmi Note 11 range of smartphones. According to the executive of the Chinese manufacturer, we will have the multi-function NFC which, at least in China, will be used to mediate payments contactless.

As soon as this range of smartphones also reaches Europe, as well as Portugal, we will have to investigate the possibility of making payments by approximation. Anyway, we learn that both models will have this useful connection.

Note further that NFC connection can also be used to automatically pair with devices wireless such as Bluetooth speakers or speakers.

Thirdly, Lu Weibing confirmed the presence of the latest Bluetooth technology in Redmi Note 11 mobile phones. Bluetooth standard 5.2 so they can always have this connection turned on without worrying about battery drain.

The executive also points the finger at other manufacturers, accusing them of ignoring these valuable attributes in their smartphones, then going to assure Xiaomi users of the attention to detail on their phones in a recent publication on Weibo.

Therefore, with the Redmi Note 11 we will be able to keep (always) Bluetooth active, using this standard a connection of low energy consumption, low latency and long range.

Then we also learn that the new cheap phones from Xiaomi will have Wi-Fi connectivity with the Wi-Fi 6 standard. This means that connection speeds can reach 1.7 GB/s for faster downloading, for example .

For users this means the phone will be faster to receive data via Wi-Fi (download) as well as in upload scenarios. Being one of the most current standards for wireless network connection it is an excellent confirmation for these smartphones.

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and more features of Redmi Note 11

These are attributes that add a lot of value to these smartphones that are expected to be cheap, or at least affordable. The range of phones will also have a display made by Samsung, probably AMOLED screens for both Redmi.

Confirmation of this type of screen also came from Weibing when he stated that those who preferred an LCD screen could opt for the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

In summary, we will have AMOLED screens on both Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, made by Samsung, with refresh rate up to 120 Hz and touch registration rate of 360 Hz. The screen is expected to be one of the points where both phones effectively stand out from the competition.

Therefore, we now have to wait for the official presentation of smartphones on October 28th. However, we have more confirmations to emanate from this official source.

