Your definitions of “fiscal responsibility” have been updated

Good morning guys!

Outside, in the US, the week includes the corporate results of large technology companies, such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft. In fact, the next five days reserve the results of more than 25% of the S&P 500.

Among the economic highlights, key reports include durable goods orders, consumer confidence and new home sales. In Washington, there is growing optimism that the vote on infrastructure spending proposals will take place by Friday (29).

In Asia, equity markets were mixed, predominantly in the positive, on Monday (25) after Wall Street crashed last Friday (22) and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to infections by coronavirus.

Still, the Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney indexes advanced, while the Tokyo index retreated. Europe has morning without definition, between dips and rises, very similar to the American futures.

Meanwhile, Brazil awaits the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) and the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios.

To see…

The definition of the question of precatories approaches

After rumors of his departure, last Friday (22nd) served as “Fico Day” for Paulo Guedes, who said he wanted to carry out the privatization process of Correios and Eletrobras until the end of the year.

The movement served to calm local markets, in a week in which the Ibovespa fell by almost 8%.

If you think that the hardest part is over, you are wrong, as the week will continue to be very busy, especially in Brasília.

In the federal capital, the Chamber is trying to vote on the PEC dos Precatórios with a view to making Brazil Aid viable, while the Senate is preparing to vote on the final report of the Pandemic CPI, which helps to wear down the government along with the political wing.

However, perhaps the most important is the meeting of our Central Bank, which sets the interest rate on Wednesday (27).

Probably, after such a deterioration in fiscal perception, the monetary authority should be forced to pull interest rates faster than intended.

The market expects an increase between 1.25 pp and 1.50 pp that will take the Selic to at least 7.50%.

Tech results battery

This week will be a busy one for investors, with nearly a third of the S&P 500 reporting corporate results.

In total, 151 companies present their numbers to the market, including Facebook on Monday, Microsoft and Google’s parent company Alphabet on Tuesday, and Apple and Amazon on Thursday.

It’s the height of earnings season.

Other highlights are also Advanced Micro Devices, General Electric, Twitter and Visa on Tuesday. Ford Motor, General Motors, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Boeing on Wednesday.

Mastercard, Merck and Starbucks on Thursday. And finally, Charter Communications and Chevron close the week on Friday.

But it is not just results that investors will live this week.

We’ll also take a first look at US gross domestic product in the third quarter, set to be released on Thursday.

The consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted 4% annual growth rate, after the economy grew 6.7% in the second quarter.

More and more digital coins

Once again, in the world of cryptocurrencies, a new VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS: XBTF) is expected to be available to investors in the coming days at management fees below those of the ProShares ETF (NYSE: BITO) and of the Valkyrie ETF (NASDAQ: BTF), released last week.

This market is very hot and will continue to do so, as more governments move towards digitizing their currencies.

China’s central bank (People’s Bank of China) should be the first, but the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Central Bank of Brazil itself are not far behind.

On the latter, on Tuesday (26) we will have a public hearing with Fabio Araujo, from the Executive Secretariat of the Central Bank, at the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber, to discuss the creation of the “digital real”. Hot topic for the coming months.

Write it down!

The Brazilian earnings season, which began last Friday, continues today with EcoRodovias, EDP Brasil, Neoenergia and TIM, after the market closes.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to launch the Green Growth Program, a positive sign for the COP26 in November.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, in turn, has a meeting with the president of the Brazilian Securities Commission and has a meeting with the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes.

Outside, we have several opinion polls on business sentiment being carried out in Germany and the United States. In Europe, exchanges may be sensitive to positive rumors about progress in disputes between the European Union and the UK.

In Uncle Sam’s Land, for the week, economic data includes the Consumer Confidence Index for October on Tuesday, the durable goods report on Wednesday and the preliminary estimate for third quarter GDP on Thursday .

What changes in my life?

Again, in the US, there is a strong indication that the Democrats are moving closer to an agreement on President Biden’s fiscal redistribution plans with the Republicans.

Since the debt ceiling issue, the US Congress has been postponing discussion on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal and the $3.5 trillion social spending package (now expected to be between $1.5 trillion and $1.9 trillion).

Both the debt and the two infrastructure packages are expected to be linked into a single agreement between the two parties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to vote by Oct. 31 on the $1 trillion infrastructure project. On December 3, in turn, the provisional spending bill to keep the federal government running expires.

Until then, we should have all the questions addressed.

Finally, by December 31, Congress must address the expiration of Covid-19’s relief measures, including increased tax credits for children and dependents.

Packages have three relevant impacts:

i) will provide the basis for next year’s midterm elections, depending on the short-term perception they project;

ii) will provide economic support for growth projections for the next five years; and

iii) make room for more inflation (more money and more spending on the economy). On this last point, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the temporary nature of inflation.

Shelf news

A hug,

Jojo Wachsmann